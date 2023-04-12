Carlos Vela scored twice as host Los Angeles FC beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Tuesday to complete a 6-0 win in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series.

LAFC advance to a semifinal matchup against either Mexico's Atlas or the Philadelphia Union. Heading into the second leg of that quarterfinal series on Wednesday in Guadalajara, Mexico, the Union hold a 1-0 lead.

The semifinal first legs are scheduled for April 25-27, with the second legs due to be played May 2-4.

After winning 3-0 at Vancouver last Wednesday, LAFC were already in control before Vela widened the margin in the eighth minute on Tuesday. Denis Bouanga, who had two goals and an assist in last week's matchup, was fouled by Ryan Raposo in the penalty area, and Vela scored on the ensuing penalty kick.

In the 31st minute, Ilie Sanchez dropped a ball over the top of the Whitecaps' defense to Vela, who chested the ball down and fired home a 12-yard shot.

Jose Cifuentes capped the scoring in the 65th minute.

Earlier Tuesday, Mexico's Leon completed a 6-2 aggregate win over Haiti's Violette despite losing 2-1 in the second leg at Santiago, Dominican Republic.