Philadelphia Union will face LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP

Philadelphia Union edged to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League after beating Liga MX side Atlas FC 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-2 draw in Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Union, who responded twice to going behind in the match, set up an all-MLS semifinal tie against LAFC -- a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final -- who themselves beat Seattle Sounders 6-0 over the two-legged tie.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Julian Quinones opened the scoring for Atlas 11 minutes in as he latched onto Ozziel Herrera's pass and slotted past Andre Blake with a first-time effort to level the aggregate scoreline.

Union midfielder Julian Carranza levelled the game 17 minutes later as he fired into the far corner after receiving the ball from Jack McGlynn, though the MLS side had to await the verdict of a VAR check before they could celebrate their crucial away goal.

Julio Furch tapped home to put Atlas back ahead on the stroke of half time, but Carranza found the series-clinching goal 12 minutes from time as he finished off a potent counter-attack as Union set up a date in the semifinals.

Aldo Rocha was sent off for the hosts on 87 minutes as the Mexican side crashed out of the competition amid a four-match winless run.