Sevilla sent Manchester United crashing out of the Europa League thanks to an emphatic 3-0 win in Thursday's quarterfinal second leg at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to seal a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

Sevilla, who had been 2-0 down before a late fight back to level last week's first leg, stunned the Premier League giants, who were again masters of their own downfall in an error-strewn performance.

Youssef En-Nesyri capitalised on a Harry Maguire mistake to go in front in the tie after eight minutes before Loic Bade headed in a corner two minutes into the second half.

Completing United's misery, David de Gea badly miscontrolled a long ball as he ran out of his box to gift an open goal for En-Nesyri to put the result beyond doubt with nine minutes remaining.

Despite a poor domestic season that has led them to change manager twice, the win continues Sevilla's remarkable history in the competition, having won six Europa League titles and four in the last nine seasons. They will now face Juventus in the semifinals.

Man United, meanwhile, have seen their hopes of a treble of trophies this season disappear. Winners of the Carabao Cup in February, Erik ten Hag's side will now have to pick themselves up quickly for Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Brighton at Wembley.

Such an outcome seemed hard to imagine when Man United were in control and seeking a third goal to kill off the quarterfinal tie at Old Trafford. But not only did United concede two late own goals in the first leg, they also lost first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injury

Those absences were glaring from early on in Seville as United produced a performance desperately out of keeping with their season of rejuvenation under Ten Hag.