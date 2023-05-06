        <
        >
          2022-23 Spanish Copa del Rey, Final
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          2
          FT
          1
          Osasuna Osasuna OSA
          • Rodrygo (2', 70')
          • Lucas Torró (58')

          Rodrygo double sees Real Madrid edge Osasuna to win 20th Copa del Rey title

          play
          Rodrygo's double wins Copa del Rey for Real Madrid (2:38)

          Real Madrid hold off a valiant Osasuna team to win the 2022-23 Copa del Rey final 2-1. (2:38)

          • Reuters
          May 6, 2023, 06:01 PM ET

          Rodrygo struck twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday to win their 20th Copa del Rey title and first since 2014.

          Rodrygo scored the opener early with a close-range strike after brilliant individual play by Vinicius but Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Rodrygo, however, scored the winner in the 70th minute, tapping in a loose ball inside the box after a Toni Kroos shot was deflected off a defender.

          "I'm really, really happy. We talked this week about how it had been a long time since Madrid won this competition and I personally was lacking it too," Rodrygo said. "I scored two goals.... uffff, it's a very special night for me."

          "I always said I wanted this one, because it was the one I was missing. But I want more, a lot more. This competition is special and today I saw that."