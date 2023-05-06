Rodrygo struck twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday to win their 20th Copa del Rey title and first since 2014.

Rodrygo scored the opener early with a close-range strike after brilliant individual play by Vinicius but Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Rodrygo, however, scored the winner in the 70th minute, tapping in a loose ball inside the box after a Toni Kroos shot was deflected off a defender.

"I'm really, really happy. We talked this week about how it had been a long time since Madrid won this competition and I personally was lacking it too," Rodrygo said. "I scored two goals.... uffff, it's a very special night for me."

"I always said I wanted this one, because it was the one I was missing. But I want more, a lot more. This competition is special and today I saw that."