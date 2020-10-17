SOU
4-4-2
CHE
3-4-2-1
SOU
4-4-2
  • 1McCarthy
  • 3Bertrand
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 19Minamino
  • 6Romeu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 12Djenepo
  • 11Redmond
  • 9Ings
No. Name
  1 Alex McCarthy
  4 Jannik Vestergaard
  35 Jan Bednarek
  3 Ryan Bertrand
  22 Mohammed Salisu
  6 Oriol Romeu
  8 James Ward-Prowse
  19 Takumi Minamino
  12 Moussa Djenepo
  11 Nathan Redmond
  9 Danny Ings
Substitutes
  44 Fraser Forster
  5 Jack Stephens
  10 Che Adams
  40 Daniel N'Lundulu
  47 Will Ferry
  23 Nathan Tella
  31 Kayne Ramsay
  64 Alexandre Jankewitz
  72 Kgagelo Chauke

Top Scorers

  • Southampton SOU
    • 9
      Danny Ings Forward
      Matches: 18
      Goals: 8
    • 8
      James Ward-Prowse Midfielder
      Matches: 23
      Goals: 5
    • 10
      Che Adams Forward
      Matches: 22
      Goals: 4
  • Chelsea CHE
    • 9
      Tammy Abraham Forward
      Matches: 19
      Goals: 6
    • 11
      Timo Werner Forward
      Matches: 23
      Goals: 5
    • 5
      Jorginho Midfielder
      Matches: 16
      Goals: 5

Most Assists

  • Southampton SOU
    • 8
      James Ward-Prowse Midfielder
      Matches: 23
      Assists: 5
    • 10
      Che Adams Forward
      Matches: 22
      Assists: 4
    • 17
      Stuart Armstrong Midfielder
      Matches: 19
      Assists: 3
  • Chelsea CHE
    • 11
      Timo Werner Forward
      Matches: 23
      Assists: 5
    • 21
      Ben Chilwell Defender
      Matches: 18
      Assists: 4
    • 19
      Mason Mount Midfielder
      Matches: 23
      Assists: 3

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Chelsea CHE 3-3 Southampton SOU 17 Oct, 2020 English Premier League
Chelsea CHE 0-2 Southampton SOU 26 Dec, 2019 English Premier League
Southampton SOU 1-4 Chelsea CHE 6 Oct, 2019 English Premier League
Chelsea CHE 0-0 Southampton SOU 2 Jan, 2019 English Premier League
Southampton SOU 0-3 Chelsea CHE 7 Oct, 2018 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • SOU 30
    • 40 CHE

  • Goals Against

    • SOU 39
    • 24 CHE

  • Goal Difference

    • SOU -9
    • 16 CHE

  • Assists

    • SOU 21
    • 27 CHE

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 24 +34 56
2 Manchester United 24 +19 46
3 Leicester City 24 +16 46
4 Chelsea 24 +16 42
5 West Ham United 24 +9 42
6 Liverpool 24 +13 40
7 Everton 23 +2 37
8 Aston Villa 22 +12 36
9 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +11 36
10 Arsenal 24 +6 34
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 -6 33
12 Leeds United 24 -3 32
13 Southampton 23 -9 29
14 Crystal Palace 24 -15 29
15 Burnley 24 -12 27
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 -5 26
17 Newcastle United 24 -15 25
18 Fulham 24 -12 19
19 West Bromwich Albion 24 -36 13
20 Sheffield United 24 -25 11