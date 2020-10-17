4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Salisu
- Minamino
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Djenepo
- Redmond
- Ings
|No.
|Name
|
35 Jan Bednarek
|Substitutes
|
10 Che Adams
|
47 Will Ferry
|
23 Nathan Tella
|
31 Kayne Ramsay
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- James
- Werner
- Mount
- Abraham
|No.
|Name
|
15 Kurt Zouma
|
24 Reece James
|
11 Timo Werner
|
19 Mason Mount
|Substitutes
|
33 Emerson
|
5 Jorginho
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Top Scorers
-
-
Danny Ings Forward
Matches: 18
Goals: 8
-
James Ward-Prowse Midfielder
Matches: 23
Goals: 5
-
Che Adams Forward
Matches: 22
Goals: 4
-
-
-
Tammy Abraham Forward
Matches: 19
Goals: 6
-
Timo Werner Forward
Matches: 23
Goals: 5
-
Jorginho Midfielder
Matches: 16
Goals: 5
-
Most Assists
-
-
James Ward-Prowse Midfielder
Matches: 23
Assists: 5
-
Che Adams Forward
Matches: 22
Assists: 4
-
Stuart Armstrong Midfielder
Matches: 19
Assists: 3
-
-
-
Timo Werner Forward
Matches: 23
Assists: 5
-
Ben Chilwell Defender
Matches: 18
Assists: 4
-
Mason Mount Midfielder
Matches: 23
Assists: 3
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Chelsea CHE
|3-3
|Southampton SOU
|17 Oct, 2020
|English Premier League
|Chelsea CHE
|0-2
|Southampton SOU
|26 Dec, 2019
|English Premier League
|Southampton SOU
|1-4
|Chelsea CHE
|6 Oct, 2019
|English Premier League
|Chelsea CHE
|0-0
|Southampton SOU
|2 Jan, 2019
|English Premier League
|Southampton SOU
|0-3
|Chelsea CHE
|7 Oct, 2018
|English Premier League
English Premier League Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- SOU 30
- 40 CHE
-
Goals Against
- SOU 39
- 24 CHE
-
Goal Difference
- SOU -9
- 16 CHE
-
Assists
- SOU 21
- 27 CHE
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|24
|+34
|56
|2
|Manchester United
|24
|+19
|46
|3
|Leicester City
|24
|+16
|46
|4
|Chelsea
|24
|+16
|42
|5
|West Ham United
|24
|+9
|42
|6
|Liverpool
|24
|+13
|40
|7
|Everton
|23
|+2
|37
|8
|Aston Villa
|22
|+12
|36
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|+11
|36
|10
|Arsenal
|24
|+6
|34
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|25
|-6
|33
|12
|Leeds United
|24
|-3
|32
|13
|Southampton
|23
|-9
|29
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|-15
|29
|15
|Burnley
|24
|-12
|27
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|-5
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|24
|-15
|25
|18
|Fulham
|24
|-12
|19
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|24
|-36
|13
|20
|Sheffield United
|24
|-25
|11
