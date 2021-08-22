Southampton SOU
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Perraud
- Salisu
- Stephens
- Livramento
- Djenepo
- Ward-Prowse
- Romeu
- Walcott
- Armstrong
- Adams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ché Adams
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Yann Valery
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Fred
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
-
Southampton, England
Match Commentary
|1'
|Corner, Southampton. Conceded by David de Gea.
|1'
|Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
|1'
|Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
Match Stats
SOU
MAN
Possession
75% 25%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
0 (0)
|SOU
|MAN
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|+3
|6
|3
|Everton
|2
|+2
|4
|4
|Brentford
|2
|+2
|4
|5
|Manchester City
|2
|+4
|3
|6
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|7
|Chelsea
|1
|+3
|3
|8
|West Ham United
|1
|+2
|3
|9
|Aston Villa
|2
|+1
|3
|10
|Leicester City
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|+1
|3
|12
|Watford
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Crystal Palace
|2
|-3
|1
|14
|Leeds United
|2
|-4
|1
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|-1
|0
|16
|Southampton
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Arsenal
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Newcastle United
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|Norwich City
|2
|-8
|0
Premier League News
Manchester City pummel Norwich
Four different players score for Man City, including Jack Grealish in a 5-0 win against Norwich.
Brighton continue hot start with win over Watford
Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay score for Brighton as the Seagulls open their home campaign at the Amex with a 2-0 win over Watford.
Leeds, Everton draw 2-2 in tense showdown
Patrick Bamford and Yerry Mina come together more than once in a physical draw between Leeds and Everton at Elland Road.
Danny Ings scores spectacular goal in Aston Villa win
Danny Ings scores another goal for Aston Villa as they go on to beat Newcastle 2-0.
What's the holdup on Man City bringing in Harry Kane?
Don Hutchison delves into what Manchester City needs to do to get a deal for Harry Kane over the line.
Who shone brightest in Man City's big win vs. Norwich?
Janusz Michallik assesses Jack Grealish's home debut, and picks out his star player.