- Alessia Russo (4')
- Lauren Hemp (26')
- Lauren James (41')
Match Formations
- Yu1
- Qiaozhu15
- Wei8
- Shanshan11
- Mengwen2
- Linyan19
- Lina13
- Lingwei16
- Chengshu17
- Shuang7
- Jiahui14
|Substitutes
21Gu Yasha
12Xu Huan
23Gao Chen
Game Information
Hindmarsh Stadium
7:00 AM, August 1, 2023Coverage: FOX
Adelaide, Australia
- Referees:
- Casey Reibelt
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
45'+9'
First Half ends, China PR 0, England 3.
45'+7'
VAR Decision: No Goal China PR 0-3 England.
Match Stats
|CHN
|ENG
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|0
CHN
Possession
ENG
26%
74%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
9 (4)
