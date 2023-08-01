Match Timeline

China
England
  • KO
  • 4
  • 26
  • 41
  • HT

Match Commentary

45'+9'
First Half ends, China PR 0, England 3.
45'+9'
First Half ends, China PR 0, England 3.
45'+7'
VAR Decision: No Goal China PR 0-3 England.

Match Stats

CHNENG
2Fouls2
0Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
0Offsides2
2Corner Kicks3
1Saves0
CHN

Possession

ENG
26%
74%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
9 (4)