Dale Johnson explains why Lauren James was denied an excellent goal vs. China after Lucy Bronze was controversially deemed to be offside.

Lauren James delivered two superb goals as England cruised to a 6-1 victory over China on Tuesday that sees them finish top of Group D and advance to the round of 16.

England had earned a pair of close 1-0 wins to begin their World Cup campaign, but Sarina Wiegman's side finally found their form in front of goal against China, with Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly and James all finding the scoresheet.

China's lone goal came from a penalty from Wang Shuang on 57 minutes after Lucy Bronze was judged to have committed a handball.

The Lionesses now face a round-of-16 clash against Group B runners-up Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.