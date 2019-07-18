The Open ChampionshipJuly 18 - 21, 2019
Royal Portrush Golf Club - Portrush, Ireland
Par71Yards7344
Purse$10,750,000Defending ChampionFrancesco Molinari
What an awful, awful start to Rory McIlroy's return to Royal Portrush. His very first tee shot went out of bounds. It didn't get any better from there and he begins his Open with ... wait for it ... an 8.
Things have gotten interesting for 2018 Open Championship runner-up Kevin Kisner. His caddie, Duane “Dewey” Bock, injured his right calf while walking to the driving range on Wednesday. So Kisner’s swing coach, John Tillery, is on his bag for the opening round of The Open at Royal Portrush. “We’re going to go have fun,” Kisner told ESPN.
READY OR NOT HERE IT COMES!! No more prep time. The next time players step on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush will be for the opening round of the Open Championship.