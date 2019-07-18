    The Open Championship

    July 18 - 21, 2019
    Royal Portrush Golf Club - Portrush, Ireland
    Par71Yards7344
    Purse$10,750,000Defending ChampionFrancesco Molinari
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Webb Simpson-5-515----------
    T2Shane Lowry-4-416----------
    T2Robert MacIntyre-4-413----------
    T4Alexander Noren-3-316----------
    T4Sergio Garcia-3-315----------
    T4Dylan Frittelli-3-314----------
    T4Kevin Kisner-3-36----------
    T8Romain Langasque-2-2F69------69
    T8Eddie Pepperell-2-216----------
    T8Graeme McDowell-2-211----------
    T8Byeong-Hun An-2-22----------
    T12Charley Hoffman-1-1F70------70
    T12Andrew Putnam-1-1F70------70
    T12Branden Grace-1-116----------
    T12Andrea Pavan-1-114----------
    T12Xander Schauffele-1-110----------
    T12Henrik Stenson-1-110----------
    T12Russell Knox-1-110----------
    T12Connor Syme-1-19----------
    T12Corey Conners-1-18----------
    T12Si Woo Kim-1-16----------
    T12Jim Furyk-1-16----------
    T12Luke List-1-16----------
    T12Nate Lashley-1-15----------
    T12Callum Shinkwin-1-14----------
    T12Jack Senior-1-14----------
    T12Joaquin Niemann-1-13----------
    T12Chris Wood-1-12----------
    T29Darren ClarkeEEF71------71
    T29James Sugrue (a)EEF71------71
    T29Zander LombardEEF71------71
    T29Matthew FitzpatrickEE17----------
    T29Bubba WatsonEE16----------
    T29Andrew JohnstonEE13----------
    T29Curtis Knipes (a)EE12----------
    T29Kiradech AphibarnratEE11----------
    T29Sung-jae ImEE11----------
    T29Bernd WiesbergerEE10----------
    T29Francesco MolinariEE7----------
    T29Paul CaseyEE7----------
    T29Rickie FowlerEE6----------
    T29Jimmy WalkerEE6----------
    T29Alexander BjorkEE6----------
    T29Benjamin HebertEE5----------
    T29Garrick PorteousEE4----------
    T29Dimitrios PapadatosEE1----------
    T29Joel DahmenEE1----------
    T29Inn-choon HwangEE1----------
    T29Stewart CinkEE1----------
    T29Rory SabbatiniEE1----------
    T51Ryan Palmer+1+114----------
    T51Oliver Wilson+1+112----------
    T51Li Haotong+1+110----------
    T51Jason Kokrak+1+19----------
    T51Zach Johnson+1+18----------
    T51Bryson DeChambeau+1+17----------
    T51Gary Woodland+1+17----------
    T51Paul Waring+1+16----------
    T51Mikumu Horikawa+1+14----------
    T51Prom Meesawat+1+14----------
    T51Miguel Angel Jimenez+1+13----------
    T51Tom Lehman+1+13----------
    T51Jorge Campillo+1+12----------
    T51Adri Arnaus+1+11----------
    T65Emiliano Grillo+2+2F73------73
    T65Alexander Levy+2+2F73------73
    T65Brandon Wu (a)+2+2F73------73
    T65Mikko Korhonen+2+212----------
    T65Ian Poulter+2+211----------
    T65Adam Scott+2+27----------
    T65Hideki Matsuyama+2+26----------
    T65Matthew Baldwin+2+24----------
    T73Sung Kang+3+3F74------74
    T73Christiaan Bezuidenhout+3+3F74------74
    T73Padraig Harrington+3+317----------
    T73C.T. Pan+3+315----------
    T73Kyle Stanley+3+313----------
    T78Chan Kim+4+4F75------75
    T78Rafael Cabrera Bello+4+416----------
    T78Phil Mickelson+4+416----------
    T78Austin Connelly+4+49----------
    T78Rory McIlroy+4+47----------
    T83Andy Sullivan+5+5F76------76
    T83Matthias Schmid (a)+5+5F76------76
    T83Sam Locke+5+516----------
    T83Shugo Imahira+5+55----------
    87Mike Lorenzo-Vera+6+616----------
    88Richard Sterne+7+7F78------78
    89David Duval+11+118----------
    90Thomas Thurloway (a)+12+12F83------83
    -Erik van RooyenE-7:20 AM----------
    -Jake McLeodE-7:20 AM----------
    -Kurt KitayamaE-7:20 AM----------
    -Shaun NorrisE-7:31 AM----------
    -Dong-Kyu JangE-7:31 AM----------
    -Ryan FoxE-7:31 AM----------
    -Tyrrell HattonE-7:42 AM----------
    -Keith MitchellE-7:42 AM----------
    -Thomas PietersE-7:42 AM----------
    -Tommy FleetwoodE-7:53 AM----------
    -Justin ThomasE-7:53 AM----------
    -Thorbjorn OlesenE-7:53 AM----------
    -Brooks KoepkaE-8:04 AM----------
    -Shubhankar SharmaE-8:04 AM----------
    -Louis OosthuizenE-8:04 AM----------
    -Billy HorschelE-8:15 AM----------
    -Jazz JanewattananondE-8:15 AM----------
    -Aaron WiseE-8:15 AM----------
    -Jordan SpiethE-8:26 AM----------
    -Marc LeishmanE-8:26 AM----------
    -Danny WillettE-8:26 AM----------
    -Adam HadwinE-8:37 AM----------
    -David LipskyE-8:37 AM----------
    -Cameron SmithE-8:37 AM----------
    -Justin HardingE-8:48 AM----------
    -Chez ReavieE-8:48 AM----------
    -Paul LawrieE-8:48 AM----------
    -Tom LewisE-9:04 AM----------
    -Brandon StoneE-9:04 AM----------
    -Takumi Kanaya (a)E-9:04 AM----------
    -Joost LuitenE-9:15 AM----------
    -Lucas GloverE-9:15 AM----------
    -Nino BertasioE-9:15 AM----------
    -J.B. HolmesE-9:26 AM----------
    -Ernie ElsE-9:26 AM----------
    -Abraham AncerE-9:26 AM----------
    -Brandt SnedekerE-9:37 AM----------
    -Brian HarmanE-9:37 AM----------
    -Lee WestwoodE-9:37 AM----------
    -Justin RoseE-9:48 AM----------
    -Tony FinauE-9:48 AM----------
    -Lucas BjerregaardE-9:48 AM----------
    -Dustin JohnsonE-9:59 AM----------
    -Jason DayE-9:59 AM----------
    -Keegan BradleyE-9:59 AM----------
    -Tiger WoodsE-10:10 AM----------
    -Matt WallaceE-10:10 AM----------
    -Patrick ReedE-10:10 AM----------
    -Patrick CantlayE-10:21 AM----------
    -Jon RahmE-10:21 AM----------
    -Matt KucharE-10:21 AM----------
    -Kevin StreelmanE-10:32 AM----------
    -Robert RockE-10:32 AM----------
    -Doc RedmanE-10:32 AM----------
    -Isidro BenitezE-10:43 AM----------
    -Yuta IkedaE-10:43 AM----------
    -Adrian OtaeguiE-10:43 AM----------
    -Sang-hyun ParkE-10:54 AM----------
    -Patton KizzireE-10:54 AM----------
    -Yuki InamoriE-10:54 AM----------
    -Doyeob MunE-11:05 AM----------
    -Andrew WilsonE-11:05 AM----------
    -Yoshinori FujimotoE-11:05 AM----------
    -Gunn CharoenkulE-11:16 AM----------
    -Ashton TurnerE-11:16 AM----------
    -Yosuke AsajiE-11:16 AM----------

