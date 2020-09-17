    U.S. Open

    September 17 - 20, 2020
    Winged Foot GC - Mamaroneck, NY
    Par70Yards7477
    Purse$12,500,000Defending ChampionGary Woodland
    Round 4 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    11Bryson DeChambeau-6-315696870--207
    21Matthew Wolff-2+315667465--205
    T31Harris English+3+3F68707273283
    T3-Louis Oosthuizen+3+417677468--209
    51Xander Schauffele+4+4F68727074284
    T615Dustin Johnson+5EF73707270285
    T611Will Zalatoris+5+1F70747071285
    T813Tony Finau+6+1F69737371286
    T89Justin Thomas+6+2F65737672286
    T83Webb Simpson+6+3F71717173286
    T81Rory McIlroy+6+5F67766875286
    T8-Zach Johnson+6+4F70746874286
    T138Lee Westwood+7+2F67767272287
    T134Adam Long+7+3F71746973287
    T132Patrick Reed+7+4F66707774287
    T135Viktor Hovland+7+5F71717075287
    T1710Jason Kokrak+8+2F68717772288
    T174Paul Casey+8+3F76706973288
    T176Lucas Glover+8+5F71717175288
    T176Alexander Noren+8+5F72746775288
    T1713Hideki Matsuyama+8+817716970--210
    2212Sungjae Im+9+1F70757371289
    T2317Erik van Rooyen+10EF70747670290
    T2317Taylor Pendrith+10EF71747570290
    T238Jon Rahm+10+3F69727673290
    T232Brendon Todd+10+5F68727575290
    T2312Thomas Pieters+10+7F66747377290
    T2312Joaquin Niemann+10+7F68737277290
    T2315Rafael Cabrera Bello+10+8F68707478290
    301Charles Howell III+11+4F73727274291
    T319Lucas Herbert+12+2F72747472292
    T314Renato Paratore+12+6F71727376292
    T3110Bubba Watson+12+7F72697477292
    T3413Tyler Duncan+13+2F73717772293
    T346Stephan Jaeger+13+3F71707973293
    T346Romain Langasque+13+3F71747573293
    T343Daniel Berger+13+6F73707476293
    T3812Cameron Smith+14+2F71737872294
    T3812Jason Day+14+2F72747672294
    T389Brian Harman+14+3F74727573294
    T38-Adam Scott+14+5F71747475294
    T3821Billy Horschel+14+10F72707280294
    T4312Shane Lowry+15+2F76707772295
    T437Patrick Cantlay+15+3F70767673295
    T434Bernd Wiesberger+15+4F73727674295
    T439Matt Wallace+15+7F70757377295
    T4316Lanto Griffin+15+9F71747179295
    488Michael Thompson+16+6F70757576296
    T4915Rickie Fowler+17+9F69777279297
    T4922Thomas Detry+17+11F71727381297
    T518John Pak+18+4F69767974298
    T514Chesson Hadley+18+5F73737775298
    T5111Ryo Ishikawa+18+8F72747478298
    5416Adam Hadwin+19+10F72737480299
    5521Christiaan Bezuidenhout+20+12F70767282300
    T565Abraham Ancer+21+6F71757976301
    T566Robert MacIntyre+21+9F74727679301
    581Troy Merritt+22+8F72747878302
    T594Rory Sabbatini+24+11F69767881304
    T599Sebastian Munoz+24+12F71747782304
    616Shugo Imahira+25+12F71747882305
    The following players failed to make the cut at +6
    --Davis ThompsonCUT-CUT6978----147
    --Takumi KanayaCUT-CUT7275----147
    --Collin MorikawaCUT-CUT7671----147
    --Kurt KitayamaCUT-CUT7077----147
    --Corey ConnersCUT-CUT7176----147
    --Matthew FitzpatrickCUT-CUT7473----147
    --Joel DahmenCUT-CUT7374----147
    --Chan KimCUT-CUT7176----147
    --Byeong-Hun AnCUT-CUT7176----147
    --Martin KaymerCUT-CUT7176----147
    --Andy OgletreeCUT-CUT7177----148
    --Paul BarjonCUT-CUT7771----148
    --Andy SullivanCUT-CUT7177----148
    --Tommy FleetwoodCUT-CUT7474----148
    --Mackenzie HughesCUT-CUT7276----148
    --Keegan BradleyCUT-CUT7573----148
    --Gary WoodlandCUT-CUT7474----148
    --Shaun NorrisCUT-CUT6979----148
    --Kevin StreelmanCUT-CUT7375----148
    --Ryan PalmerCUT-CUT7375----148
    --Preston SummerhaysCUT-CUT7277----149
    --John AugensteinCUT-CUT7475----149
    --Sandy ScottCUT-CUT7574----149
    --Si Woo KimCUT-CUT7277----149
    --Paul WaringCUT-CUT7277----149
    --Matt KucharCUT-CUT7475----149
    --Brandon WuCUT-CUT7476----150
    --Chun An YuCUT-CUT7080----150
    --Victor PerezCUT-CUT7674----150
    --Adrian OtaeguiCUT-CUT7179----150
    --Connor SymeCUT-CUT7575----150
    --Jazz JanewattananondCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Danny BalinCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Danny WillettCUT-CUT7773----150
    --Jim HermanCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Mike Lorenzo-VeraCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Matt JonesCUT-CUT7674----150
    --Tiger WoodsCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Justin RoseCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Jimmy WalkerCUT-CUT7278----150
    --Cameron ChampCUT-CUT7378----151
    --Curtis LuckCUT-CUT7576----151
    --Cole HammerCUT-CUT7774----151
    --Tom LewisCUT-CUT7477----151
    --Marc LeishmanCUT-CUT7378----151
    --Chez ReavieCUT-CUT7576----151
    --Steve StrickerCUT-CUT7477----151
    --Henrik StensonCUT-CUT7477----151
    --Ricky CastilloCUT-CUT7379----152
    --J.C. RitchieCUT-CUT7478----152
    --Richy WerenskiCUT-CUT7379----152
    --Tyrrell HattonCUT-CUT7478----152
    --Kevin KisnerCUT-CUT7676----152
    --Brandt SnedekerCUT-CUT7577----152
    --Ian PoulterCUT-CUT7577----152
    --Kevin NaCUT-CUT7577----152
    --Lee HodgesCUT-CUT7677----153
    --J.T. PostonCUT-CUT7182----153
    --Justin HardingCUT-CUT7776----153
    --Daniel McCarthyCUT-CUT7677----153
    --Phil MickelsonCUT-CUT7974----153
    --Sami ValimakiCUT-CUT7876----154
    --Rasmus HojgaardCUT-CUT7777----154
    --Matthias SchwabCUT-CUT7777----154
    --Davis RileyCUT-CUT7975----154
    --Mark HubbardCUT-CUT7678----154
    --Max HomaCUT-CUT7876----154
    --Eddie PepperellCUT-CUT7876----154
    --Jordan SpiethCUT-CUT7381----154
    --Branden GraceCUT-CUT7579----154
    --Ryan VermeerCUT-CUT7877----155
    --Sergio GarciaCUT-CUT7481----155
    --Graeme McDowellCUT-CUT7680----156
    --Lukas MichelCUT-CUT8077----157
    --James SugrueCUT-CUT7879----157
    --Marty JertsonCUT-CUT7681----157
    --Scott HendCUT-CUT7484----158
    --Ryan FoxCUT-CUT7485----159
    --Greyson SiggCUT-CUT7585----160
    --Sung KangCUT-CUT7486----160
    --Eduard RousaudCUT-CUT7685----161
    --Andrew PutnamWD-WD7320----73
    --Danny LeeWD-WD707578--223

    Around the Green

