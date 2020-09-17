The U.S. Open is never over until that last putt drops. But Bryson DeChambeau has just four holes left and he's four shots clear of Matthew Wolff.
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-6
|-3
|15
|69
|68
|70
|--
|207
|2
|1
|Matthew Wolff
|-2
|+3
|15
|66
|74
|65
|--
|205
|T3
|1
|Harris English
|+3
|+3
|F
|68
|70
|72
|73
|283
|T3
|-
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+3
|+4
|17
|67
|74
|68
|--
|209
|5
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|+4
|+4
|F
|68
|72
|70
|74
|284
|T6
|15
|Dustin Johnson
|+5
|E
|F
|73
|70
|72
|70
|285
|T6
|11
|Will Zalatoris
|+5
|+1
|F
|70
|74
|70
|71
|285
|T8
|13
|Tony Finau
|+6
|+1
|F
|69
|73
|73
|71
|286
|T8
|9
|Justin Thomas
|+6
|+2
|F
|65
|73
|76
|72
|286
|T8
|3
|Webb Simpson
|+6
|+3
|F
|71
|71
|71
|73
|286
|T8
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|+6
|+5
|F
|67
|76
|68
|75
|286
|T8
|-
|Zach Johnson
|+6
|+4
|F
|70
|74
|68
|74
|286
|T13
|8
|Lee Westwood
|+7
|+2
|F
|67
|76
|72
|72
|287
|T13
|4
|Adam Long
|+7
|+3
|F
|71
|74
|69
|73
|287
|T13
|2
|Patrick Reed
|+7
|+4
|F
|66
|70
|77
|74
|287
|T13
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|+7
|+5
|F
|71
|71
|70
|75
|287
|T17
|10
|Jason Kokrak
|+8
|+2
|F
|68
|71
|77
|72
|288
|T17
|4
|Paul Casey
|+8
|+3
|F
|76
|70
|69
|73
|288
|T17
|6
|Lucas Glover
|+8
|+5
|F
|71
|71
|71
|75
|288
|T17
|6
|Alexander Noren
|+8
|+5
|F
|72
|74
|67
|75
|288
|T17
|13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+8
|+8
|17
|71
|69
|70
|--
|210
|22
|12
|Sungjae Im
|+9
|+1
|F
|70
|75
|73
|71
|289
|T23
|17
|Erik van Rooyen
|+10
|E
|F
|70
|74
|76
|70
|290
|T23
|17
|Taylor Pendrith
|+10
|E
|F
|71
|74
|75
|70
|290
|T23
|8
|Jon Rahm
|+10
|+3
|F
|69
|72
|76
|73
|290
|T23
|2
|Brendon Todd
|+10
|+5
|F
|68
|72
|75
|75
|290
|T23
|12
|Thomas Pieters
|+10
|+7
|F
|66
|74
|73
|77
|290
|T23
|12
|Joaquin Niemann
|+10
|+7
|F
|68
|73
|72
|77
|290
|T23
|15
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|+10
|+8
|F
|68
|70
|74
|78
|290
|30
|1
|Charles Howell III
|+11
|+4
|F
|73
|72
|72
|74
|291
|T31
|9
|Lucas Herbert
|+12
|+2
|F
|72
|74
|74
|72
|292
|T31
|4
|Renato Paratore
|+12
|+6
|F
|71
|72
|73
|76
|292
|T31
|10
|Bubba Watson
|+12
|+7
|F
|72
|69
|74
|77
|292
|T34
|13
|Tyler Duncan
|+13
|+2
|F
|73
|71
|77
|72
|293
|T34
|6
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13
|+3
|F
|71
|70
|79
|73
|293
|T34
|6
|Romain Langasque
|+13
|+3
|F
|71
|74
|75
|73
|293
|T34
|3
|Daniel Berger
|+13
|+6
|F
|73
|70
|74
|76
|293
|T38
|12
|Cameron Smith
|+14
|+2
|F
|71
|73
|78
|72
|294
|T38
|12
|Jason Day
|+14
|+2
|F
|72
|74
|76
|72
|294
|T38
|9
|Brian Harman
|+14
|+3
|F
|74
|72
|75
|73
|294
|T38
|-
|Adam Scott
|+14
|+5
|F
|71
|74
|74
|75
|294
|T38
|21
|Billy Horschel
|+14
|+10
|F
|72
|70
|72
|80
|294
|T43
|12
|Shane Lowry
|+15
|+2
|F
|76
|70
|77
|72
|295
|T43
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|+15
|+3
|F
|70
|76
|76
|73
|295
|T43
|4
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+15
|+4
|F
|73
|72
|76
|74
|295
|T43
|9
|Matt Wallace
|+15
|+7
|F
|70
|75
|73
|77
|295
|T43
|16
|Lanto Griffin
|+15
|+9
|F
|71
|74
|71
|79
|295
|48
|8
|Michael Thompson
|+16
|+6
|F
|70
|75
|75
|76
|296
|T49
|15
|Rickie Fowler
|+17
|+9
|F
|69
|77
|72
|79
|297
|T49
|22
|Thomas Detry
|+17
|+11
|F
|71
|72
|73
|81
|297
|T51
|8
|John Pak
|+18
|+4
|F
|69
|76
|79
|74
|298
|T51
|4
|Chesson Hadley
|+18
|+5
|F
|73
|73
|77
|75
|298
|T51
|11
|Ryo Ishikawa
|+18
|+8
|F
|72
|74
|74
|78
|298
|54
|16
|Adam Hadwin
|+19
|+10
|F
|72
|73
|74
|80
|299
|55
|21
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+20
|+12
|F
|70
|76
|72
|82
|300
|T56
|5
|Abraham Ancer
|+21
|+6
|F
|71
|75
|79
|76
|301
|T56
|6
|Robert MacIntyre
|+21
|+9
|F
|74
|72
|76
|79
|301
|58
|1
|Troy Merritt
|+22
|+8
|F
|72
|74
|78
|78
|302
|T59
|4
|Rory Sabbatini
|+24
|+11
|F
|69
|76
|78
|81
|304
|T59
|9
|Sebastian Munoz
|+24
|+12
|F
|71
|74
|77
|82
|304
|61
|6
|Shugo Imahira
|+25
|+12
|F
|71
|74
|78
|82
|305
|The following players failed to make the cut at +6
|-
|-
|Davis Thompson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|78
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Takumi Kanaya
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Collin Morikawa
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|71
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Kurt Kitayama
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|77
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Corey Conners
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Joel Dahmen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Chan Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Byeong-Hun An
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Martin Kaymer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Andy Ogletree
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|77
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Paul Barjon
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|71
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Andy Sullivan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|77
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Tommy Fleetwood
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Mackenzie Hughes
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Keegan Bradley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Gary Woodland
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|74
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Shaun Norris
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|79
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Kevin Streelman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Ryan Palmer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|John Augenstein
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|75
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Sandy Scott
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|74
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Si Woo Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Paul Waring
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Matt Kuchar
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|75
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Brandon Wu
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Chun An Yu
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|80
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Victor Perez
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|74
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Adrian Otaegui
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|79
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Connor Syme
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Jazz Janewattananond
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Danny Balin
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Danny Willett
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|73
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Jim Herman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Matt Jones
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|74
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Tiger Woods
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Justin Rose
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Jimmy Walker
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|78
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Cameron Champ
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|78
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Curtis Luck
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Cole Hammer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|74
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Tom Lewis
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|77
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Marc Leishman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|78
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Chez Reavie
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|76
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Steve Stricker
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|77
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Henrik Stenson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|77
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Ricky Castillo
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|79
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|J.C. Ritchie
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Richy Werenski
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|79
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Tyrrell Hatton
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Kevin Kisner
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|76
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Brandt Snedeker
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|77
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Ian Poulter
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|77
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Kevin Na
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|77
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Lee Hodges
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|77
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|J.T. Poston
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|82
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|Justin Harding
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|76
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|Daniel McCarthy
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|77
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|Phil Mickelson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|74
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|Sami Valimaki
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|76
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|77
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Matthias Schwab
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|77
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Davis Riley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|75
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Mark Hubbard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|78
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Max Homa
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|76
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Eddie Pepperell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|76
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Jordan Spieth
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|81
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Branden Grace
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|79
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Ryan Vermeer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|77
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|Sergio Garcia
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|81
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|Graeme McDowell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|80
|--
|--
|156
|-
|-
|Lukas Michel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|80
|77
|--
|--
|157
|-
|-
|James Sugrue
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|79
|--
|--
|157
|-
|-
|Marty Jertson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|81
|--
|--
|157
|-
|-
|Scott Hend
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|84
|--
|--
|158
|-
|-
|Ryan Fox
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|85
|--
|--
|159
|-
|-
|Greyson Sigg
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|85
|--
|--
|160
|-
|-
|Sung Kang
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|86
|--
|--
|160
|-
|-
|Eduard Rousaud
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|85
|--
|--
|161
|-
|-
|Andrew Putnam
|WD
|-
|WD
|73
|20
|--
|--
|73
|-
|-
|Danny Lee
|WD
|-
|WD
|70
|75
|78
|--
|223
The U.S. Open is never over until that last putt drops. But Bryson DeChambeau has just four holes left and he's four shots clear of Matthew Wolff.
If you didn't love Bryson DeChambeau enough before, here's a little note from @ESPNStatsInfo for ya to chew on: Bryson shot even par or better in each of the first 3 rounds. The last U.S. Open champion to be the only player par or better in every round -- Tiger Woods (2000).
What 30-minute stretch for Bryson DeChambeau after a bogey at the eighth. He eagled the ninth and birdied the 11th and in a blink he's three shots ahead of Matthew Wolff and six clear of those tied for third.