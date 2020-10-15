    THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

    October 15 - 18, 2020
    Shadow Creek Golf Course - Las Vegas, NV
    Par72Yards7527
    Purse$9,750,000Defending ChampionJustin Thomas
    Round 2 - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    11Xander Schauffele-10-4666------66
    T27Matthew Fitzpatrick-8-5869------69
    T2-Russell Henley-8-2466------66
    43Tyrrell Hatton-7E265------65
    T59Jason Kokrak-6-4970------70
    T51Joel Dahmen-6-2468------68
    T71Kevin Streelman-5-1568------68
    T72Cameron Smith-5-2469------69
    T73Tyler Duncan-5E467------67
    T73Jon Rahm-5E267------67
    115Ryan Palmer-4E668------68
    T122Lanto Griffin-3-1670------70
    T1210Collin Morikawa-3-2671------71
    T122Mark Hubbard-3-1570------70
    T122Talor Gooch-3-1570------70
    T123Si Woo Kim-3E169------69
    T178Ian Poulter-2+1469------69
    T173Louis Oosthuizen-2E270------70
    T173Jason Day-2E270------70
    T175Sebastian Munoz-2-1171------71
    T173Hideki Matsuyama-2E170------70
    T178Abraham Ancer-2+1169------69
    T175Danny Lee-2-1171------71
    T242Brian Harman-1E871------71
    T242Patrick Cantlay-1E871------71
    T2422Hanbyeol Kim-1-3774------74
    T2410Billy Horschel-1+1370------70
    T242Andrew Landry-1E371------71
    T242Daniel Berger-1E371------71
    T242Sergio Garcia-1E171------71
    T3115Cameron ChampE-2674------74
    T311Justin ThomasEE672------72
    T3124Harris EnglishE-3575------75
    T319Scottie SchefflerE+1571------71
    T311Harry HiggsEE572------72
    T316Sung KangE-1273------73
    T316Rory McIlroyE-1273------73
    T311Joaquin NiemannEE172------72
    T392Tom Hoge+1E873------73
    T397Rickie Fowler+1-1774------74
    T397Shane Lowry+1+1672------72
    T397Brooks Koepka+1-1674------74
    T3917Nick Taylor+1+2371------71
    T397Jordan Spieth+1-1374------74
    T392Marc Leishman+1E373------73
    T392Byeong-Hun An+1E173------73
    T392Robby Shelton+1E173------73
    T4811Gary Woodland+2+1873------73
    T487Michael Thompson+2-1775------75
    T487Viktor Hovland+2-1675------75
    T4811Mackenzie Hughes+2+1573------73
    T482Justin Rose+2E374------74
    T482Bubba Watson+2E174------74
    T482Richy Werenski+2E174------74
    T5523Carlos Ortiz+3+3872------72
    T55-Adam Hadwin+3E575------75
    T5510Seonghyeon Kim+3-2577------77
    T55-Keegan Bradley+3E475------75
    T5518Brendan Steele+3+2473------73
    T558Matt Kuchar+3-1176------76
    T55-Joohyung Kim+3E175------75
    T627Tae Hee Lee+4+1875------75
    T623Kevin Kisner+4-1877------77
    T6210Adam Long+4-2878------78
    T6210Jim Herman+4-2778------78
    T621Kevin Na+4E676------76
    T623Corey Conners+4-1477------77
    T684J.T. Poston+5-1678------78
    T683Tommy Fleetwood+5E377------77
    T705Alexander Noren+6+1877------77
    T7015Paul Casey+6+3875------75
    T7024Dylan Frittelli+6+4774------74
    T702Sungjae Im+6E678------78
    T705Jaekyeong Lee+6+1577------77
    T753Kyoung-Hoon Lee+7+1778------78
    T7510Brendon Todd+7+2277------77
    T752Jeongwoo Ham+7E179------79
    78-Matthew Wolff+10+2280------80

    Around the Green

