The earth is flat. Climate change isn't real. Bryson DeChambeau can't win a major playing golf the way he does. He also hasn't gained any weight since '09.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|-10
|-4
|6
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|T2
|7
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-8
|-5
|8
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T2
|-
|Russell Henley
|-8
|-2
|4
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|4
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-7
|E
|2
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|T5
|9
|Jason Kokrak
|-6
|-4
|9
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T5
|1
|Joel Dahmen
|-6
|-2
|4
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T7
|1
|Kevin Streelman
|-5
|-1
|5
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T7
|2
|Cameron Smith
|-5
|-2
|4
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T7
|3
|Tyler Duncan
|-5
|E
|4
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|T7
|3
|Jon Rahm
|-5
|E
|2
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|11
|5
|Ryan Palmer
|-4
|E
|6
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T12
|2
|Lanto Griffin
|-3
|-1
|6
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T12
|10
|Collin Morikawa
|-3
|-2
|6
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T12
|2
|Mark Hubbard
|-3
|-1
|5
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T12
|2
|Talor Gooch
|-3
|-1
|5
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T12
|3
|Si Woo Kim
|-3
|E
|1
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T17
|8
|Ian Poulter
|-2
|+1
|4
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T17
|3
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-2
|E
|2
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T17
|3
|Jason Day
|-2
|E
|2
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T17
|5
|Sebastian Munoz
|-2
|-1
|1
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T17
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-2
|E
|1
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T17
|8
|Abraham Ancer
|-2
|+1
|1
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T17
|5
|Danny Lee
|-2
|-1
|1
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T24
|2
|Brian Harman
|-1
|E
|8
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T24
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|-1
|E
|8
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T24
|22
|Hanbyeol Kim
|-1
|-3
|7
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T24
|10
|Billy Horschel
|-1
|+1
|3
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T24
|2
|Andrew Landry
|-1
|E
|3
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T24
|2
|Daniel Berger
|-1
|E
|3
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T24
|2
|Sergio Garcia
|-1
|E
|1
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T31
|15
|Cameron Champ
|E
|-2
|6
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T31
|1
|Justin Thomas
|E
|E
|6
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T31
|24
|Harris English
|E
|-3
|5
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T31
|9
|Scottie Scheffler
|E
|+1
|5
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T31
|1
|Harry Higgs
|E
|E
|5
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T31
|6
|Sung Kang
|E
|-1
|2
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T31
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|E
|-1
|2
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T31
|1
|Joaquin Niemann
|E
|E
|1
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T39
|2
|Tom Hoge
|+1
|E
|8
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T39
|7
|Rickie Fowler
|+1
|-1
|7
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T39
|7
|Shane Lowry
|+1
|+1
|6
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T39
|7
|Brooks Koepka
|+1
|-1
|6
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T39
|17
|Nick Taylor
|+1
|+2
|3
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T39
|7
|Jordan Spieth
|+1
|-1
|3
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T39
|2
|Marc Leishman
|+1
|E
|3
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T39
|2
|Byeong-Hun An
|+1
|E
|1
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T39
|2
|Robby Shelton
|+1
|E
|1
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T48
|11
|Gary Woodland
|+2
|+1
|8
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T48
|7
|Michael Thompson
|+2
|-1
|7
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T48
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|+2
|-1
|6
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T48
|11
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+2
|+1
|5
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T48
|2
|Justin Rose
|+2
|E
|3
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T48
|2
|Bubba Watson
|+2
|E
|1
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T48
|2
|Richy Werenski
|+2
|E
|1
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T55
|23
|Carlos Ortiz
|+3
|+3
|8
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T55
|-
|Adam Hadwin
|+3
|E
|5
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T55
|10
|Seonghyeon Kim
|+3
|-2
|5
|77
|--
|--
|--
|77
|T55
|-
|Keegan Bradley
|+3
|E
|4
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T55
|18
|Brendan Steele
|+3
|+2
|4
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T55
|8
|Matt Kuchar
|+3
|-1
|1
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|T55
|-
|Joohyung Kim
|+3
|E
|1
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T62
|7
|Tae Hee Lee
|+4
|+1
|8
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T62
|3
|Kevin Kisner
|+4
|-1
|8
|77
|--
|--
|--
|77
|T62
|10
|Adam Long
|+4
|-2
|8
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|T62
|10
|Jim Herman
|+4
|-2
|7
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|T62
|1
|Kevin Na
|+4
|E
|6
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|T62
|3
|Corey Conners
|+4
|-1
|4
|77
|--
|--
|--
|77
|T68
|4
|J.T. Poston
|+5
|-1
|6
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|T68
|3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5
|E
|3
|77
|--
|--
|--
|77
|T70
|5
|Alexander Noren
|+6
|+1
|8
|77
|--
|--
|--
|77
|T70
|15
|Paul Casey
|+6
|+3
|8
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T70
|24
|Dylan Frittelli
|+6
|+4
|7
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T70
|2
|Sungjae Im
|+6
|E
|6
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|T70
|5
|Jaekyeong Lee
|+6
|+1
|5
|77
|--
|--
|--
|77
|T75
|3
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+7
|+1
|7
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|T75
|10
|Brendon Todd
|+7
|+2
|2
|77
|--
|--
|--
|77
|T75
|2
|Jeongwoo Ham
|+7
|E
|1
|79
|--
|--
|--
|79
|78
|-
|Matthew Wolff
|+10
|+2
|2
|80
|--
|--
|--
|80
The earth is flat. Climate change isn't real. Bryson DeChambeau can't win a major playing golf the way he does. He also hasn't gained any weight since '09.
Bryson DeChambeau overpowered Winged Foot and the field to win his first major championship, claiming the U.S. Open by a stunning six shots over Matthew Wolff. He was the only player to shoot an under-par round Sunday and the only player to finish the event with a red number next to his name.
Bryson DeChambeau has made his statement. What will golf's response be?