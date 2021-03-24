    WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    March 24 - 28, 2021
    Austin Country Club - Austin, TX
    Par71Yards7108
    Purse$10,500,000
    • Rory McIlroy
    • Ian Poulter
      2 Up
    R. McIlroy
    I. Poulter2 Up
    • Cameron Smith
      AS
    • Lanto Griffin
      AS
    C. Smith
    L. GriffinAS
    • Xander Schauffele
    • Andy Sullivan
      2 Up
    X. Schauffele
    A. Sullivan2 Up
    • Scottie Scheffler
      1 Up
    • Jason Day
    S. Scheffler1 Up
    J. Day
    • Daniel Berger
      2 Up
    • Erik van Rooyen
    D. Berger2 Up
    E. van Rooyen
    • Harris English
      1 Up
    • Brendon Todd
    H. English1 Up
    B. Todd
    • Jon Rahm
      AS
    • Sebastian Munoz
      AS
    J. Rahm
    S. MunozAS
    • Ryan Palmer
      AS
    • Shane Lowry
      AS
    R. Palmer
    S. LowryAS
    • Patrick Cantlay
      AS
    • Brian Harman
      AS
    P. Cantlay
    B. HarmanAS
    • Hideki Matsuyama
    • Carlos Ortiz
    • Patrick Reed
    • Bubba Watson
    • Joaquin Niemann
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    • Matthew Fitzpatrick
    • Jordan Spieth
    • Matthew Wolff
    • Corey Conners
    • Justin Thomas
    • Matt Kuchar
    • Louis Oosthuizen
    • Kevin Kisner
    • Tony Finau
    • Dylan Frittelli
    • Jason Kokrak
    • Will Zalatoris
    • Bryson DeChambeau
    • Antoine Rozner
    • Tommy Fleetwood
    • Si Woo Kim
    • Viktor Hovland
    • Kevin Streelman
    • Abraham Ancer
    • Bernd Wiesberger
    • Collin Morikawa
    • J.T. Poston
    • Billy Horschel
    • Max Homa
    • Webb Simpson
    • Talor Gooch
    • Paul Casey
    • Mackenzie Hughes
    • Tyrrell Hatton
    • Matt Wallace
    • Lee Westwood
    • Sergio Garcia
    • Sungjae Im
    • Russell Henley
    • Victor Perez
    • Marc Leishman
    • Dustin Johnson
    • Adam Long
    • Kevin Na
    • Robert MacIntyre

    Around the Green

