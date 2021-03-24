WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Jordan Spieth rolled in putts from all over the place in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open en route to a 61, tying his lowest round ever on the PGA Tour. He will head into Sunday with a chance to end his nearly four-year drought.
Tiger and Charlie Woods birdie the 18th to shoot 10-under 62. It cannot be overstated how impressive 11-year-old Charlie was, consistently hitting great shots. And even better, you could see how much fun father and son had on the first day of the PNC Championship.
Charlie Woods walks in a birdie putt at the ninth hole. Took that first step to the hole, knowing it was going in, just like Tiger would. Father and son go out in 8-under 28 on the first nine. Lots of birdies and lots of smiles.