May 29th is the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Court's 7-2 decision for Casey Martin vs. the PGA Tour, enabling him & other golfers with disabilities to use carts during competition. Martin, 48, is the longtime Oregon men's coach & this month led the Ducks to a 14th straight NCAA regionals berth. For more on the historic case, see our 2011 story @ https://www.espn.com/espn/otl/news/story?id=6561119