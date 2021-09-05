Harris English wins Travelers Championship over Kramer Hickok with birdie on eighth playoff hole.
|POS
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|-21
|67
|66
|67
|69
|269
|--
|0
|2
|Jon Rahm
|-20
|65
|65
|68
|68
|266
|--
|0
|3
|Kevin Na
|-16
|66
|67
|66
|67
|266
|--
|0
|4
|Justin Thomas
|-15
|67
|67
|65
|70
|269
|--
|0
|T5
|Xander Schauffele
|-14
|68
|69
|67
|64
|268
|--
|0
|T5
|Viktor Hovland
|-14
|66
|68
|70
|65
|269
|--
|0
|7
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-13
|69
|67
|72
|66
|274
|--
|0
|8
|Dustin Johnson
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|--
|0
|T9
|Billy Horschel
|-10
|65
|68
|67
|70
|270
|--
|0
|T9
|Abraham Ancer
|-10
|69
|70
|65
|70
|274
|--
|0
|T11
|Daniel Berger
|-8
|72
|69
|67
|64
|272
|--
|0
|T11
|Jason Kokrak
|-8
|67
|68
|72
|67
|274
|--
|0
|T11
|Tony Finau
|-8
|72
|67
|73
|68
|280
|--
|0
|T14
|Rory McIlroy
|-7
|68
|66
|74
|67
|275
|--
|0
|T14
|Sergio Garcia
|-7
|68
|70
|66
|69
|273
|--
|0
|T14
|Cameron Smith
|-7
|68
|68
|73
|69
|278
|--
|0
|T14
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-7
|68
|67
|71
|70
|276
|--
|0
|T18
|Harris English
|-6
|66
|69
|75
|68
|278
|--
|0
|T18
|Sam Burns
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|--
|0
|T20
|Sungjae Im
|-4
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|--
|0
|T20
|Jordan Spieth
|-4
|69
|67
|70
|74
|280
|--
|0
|T22
|Erik van Rooyen
|-3
|69
|73
|68
|67
|277
|--
|0
|T22
|Corey Conners
|-3
|67
|72
|70
|69
|278
|--
|0
|T22
|Scottie Scheffler
|-3
|67
|72
|68
|71
|278
|--
|0
|25
|Patrick Reed
|-2
|72
|69
|66
|71
|278
|--
|0
|T26
|Stewart Cink
|E
|72
|68
|71
|70
|281
|--
|0
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|E
|77
|65
|69
|70
|281
|--
|0
|T26
|Collin Morikawa
|E
|70
|73
|68
|72
|283
|--
|0
|29
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4
|72
|71
|70
|72
|285
|--
|0
|-
|Brooks Koepka
|WD
|67
|71
|49
|--
|138
|--
|0
May 29th is the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Court's 7-2 decision for Casey Martin vs. the PGA Tour, enabling him & other golfers with disabilities to use carts during competition. Martin, 48, is the longtime Oregon men's coach & this month led the Ducks to a 14th straight NCAA regionals berth. For more on the historic case, see our 2011 story @ https://www.espn.com/espn/otl/news/story?id=6561119
Phil Mickelson, at 50, has become the oldest major champion in history by winning the PGA Championship by two shots over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.