HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-440000111.154.154.231
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-11000005.200.200.200
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-11000015.059.158.059
0-00000000.000.000.000
2-661200229.500.542.909
1-662120019.150.190.300
1-660100224.200.200.300
2-441212019.313.421.563
1-660100332.059.059.059
0-330000110.455.455.545
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
T. Locastro PH-RF
0-11000008.200.333.500
1-441101119.125.300.125
1-22011016.500.500.500
1-332120116.182.182.727
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
L. Weaver5.243303382-554.7682
A. Young0.211112126-167.7126
S. Crichton0.20000005-43.005
T. Clarke1.010001022-153.0022
C. Devenski1.011101117-109.0017
Y. Lopez1.011022016-100.0016
M. Peacock2.001010019-110.0019

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-660100123.200.200.350
1-550110128.235.300.353
0-550001224.227.261.273
0-440001124.111.238.333
0-550000221.167.286.222
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
3-553330017.412.4121.176
1-331112125.250.4001.000
1-221110110.200.200.800
0-331000010.091.167.091
0-22000003.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-11000004.364.462.636
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
1-22111007.200.200.467
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
G. Marquez6.053325191-563.6091
Y. Almonte1.032201123-1612.0023
T. Kinley1.000012025-146.0025
C. Estevez1.000001017-103.0017
D. Bard1.001001014-110.0014
M. Givens1.000002013-86.0013
R. Stephenson1.021001020-133.3820
B. Bowden0.00000000-013.500

Scoring Summary

InningARICOL
12thHampson hit sacrifice fly to right, Fuentes scored.77
12thCabrera doubled to catcher, Vogt scored, Peralta to third.76
10thFuentes doubled to left, Díaz scored.66
10thWalker scored on error, Cabrera safe at first on fielding error by first baseman Cron.65
9thHilliard homered to right (455 feet).55
7thMcMahon homered to right (412 feet).54
7thVogt homered to right (385 feet), Perdomo scored.53
6thWalker homered to left (420 feet), Marte scored.33
5thWeaver singled to right center, Cabrera scored, Perdomo to third.13
4thMcMahon homered to center (420 feet).03
2ndNuñez homered to right (390 feet).02
2ndMcMahon homered to right (415 feet).01
