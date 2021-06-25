  • Diamondbacks
    ARI
  • Padres
    SD

Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
2-331221024.259.332.440
2-440210010.157.290.253
1-440100113.242.289.463
0-330001121.254.319.401
1-441100110.274.326.407
1-331101020.200.250.310
1-221101016.160.236.220
2-221221012.214.273.305
0-00000000.250.250.250
0-11000015.000.000.000
0-11000005.255.275.347
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
C. Martin0.134420225-1310.6925
R. Smith3.234401350-325.7150
J. Mantiply1.000002014-104.2014
J. Faria0.10000106-35.406

Padres
Padres

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-22211006.248.372.398
3-33334009.291.372.704
1-222111013.285.354.479
1-33110009.259.338.463
0-220000017.251.310.359
0-220010211.245.319.410
0-220001116.260.347.469
0-220010110.220.317.371
0-11000001.000.043.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-11000003.197.238.276
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
J. Profar PH
0-00000000.213.318.271
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
C. Paddack2.185522072-504.6472
N. Ramirez1.200011018-124.3818
M. Diaz1.000020030-132.6630
T. Hill1.020001016-132.3516

ARI

5

SD

8

Bottom 6

Caratini struck out looking.

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • ARI2
    • 5SD

  • Stolen Bases

    • ARI0
    • 0SD

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • ARI4
    • 4SD

  • Total Bases

    • ARI12
    • 21SD

Game Information

Petco Park
  • San Diego, California 92101
  • 69°
Capacity: 41,164
Home Plate Umpire - Stu Scheurwater, First Base Umpire - Lance Barksdale, Second Base Umpire - Ted Barrett, Third Base Umpire - Angel Hernandez
Scoring Summary

InningARISD
4thTatis Jr. homered to center (415 feet), Pham scored.58
3rdAhmed doubled to deep left, P. Smith scored and Walker scored, Varsho to third.56
2ndCronenworth homered to right (380 feet).36
2ndTatis Jr. homered to left (373 feet).35
2ndVanMeter doubled to right, Rojas scored, VanMeter to third.34
2ndRojas singled to right center, Varsho scored and Ahmed scored.24
1stCaratini hit sacrifice fly to center, Machado scored.04
1stMyers hit sacrifice fly to center, Cronenworth scored, Machado to third.03
1stTatis Jr. homered to left center (400 feet).02
1stPham homered to right (382 feet).01
