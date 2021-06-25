|4th
|Tatis Jr. homered to center (415 feet), Pham scored.
|5
|8
|3rd
|Ahmed doubled to deep left, P. Smith scored and Walker scored, Varsho to third.
|5
|6
|2nd
|Cronenworth homered to right (380 feet).
|3
|6
|2nd
|Tatis Jr. homered to left (373 feet).
|3
|5
|2nd
|VanMeter doubled to right, Rojas scored, VanMeter to third.
|3
|4
|2nd
|Rojas singled to right center, Varsho scored and Ahmed scored.
|2
|4
|1st
|Caratini hit sacrifice fly to center, Machado scored.
|0
|4
|1st
|Myers hit sacrifice fly to center, Cronenworth scored, Machado to third.
|0
|3
|1st
|Tatis Jr. homered to left center (400 feet).
|0
|2
|1st
|Pham homered to right (382 feet).
|0
|1