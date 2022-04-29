- PHI
- NYM
Phillies
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.242
|.299
|.371
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.194
|.306
|.333
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|.244
|.179
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|.266
|.333
|.494
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|.303
|.379
|.487
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|.274
|.321
|.370
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|20
|.164
|.300
|.388
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.306
|.356
|.469
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|.298
|.358
|.383
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|.313
|.294
|.875
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|.269
|.321
|.365
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|A. Nola
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|0
|9
|1
|94-62
|3.90
|94
|N. Nelson
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|40-24
|3.60
|40
Mets
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|1-3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|17
|.271
|.386
|.508
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.238
|.307
|.338
|2-4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|16
|.284
|.366
|.494
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|.259
|.311
|.444
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|.400
|.318
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|.268
|.388
|.451
|1-3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|.195
|.233
|.268
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.333
|.424
|.353
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|.300
|.212
|2-3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|.344
|.400
|.500
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|.179
|.267
|.308
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|T. Megill
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|88-53
|1.93
|88
|D. Smith
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|36-24
|0.00
|36
|J. Rodriguez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|17-8
|5.87
|17
|S. Lugo
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5-2
|4.32
|5
|E. Diaz
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|13-11
|1.80
|13
Win Probability 100%
|PHI
|NYM
NYM 100%
PHI
0
NYM
3
Top 9
Realmuto struck out swinging.
Game Stats
Walks Issued
- PHI1
- 6NYM
Stolen Bases
- PHI1
- 0NYM
Strikeouts Thrown
- PHI13
- 12NYM
Total Bases
- PHI0
- 14NYM
Game Highlights
Citi Field gets loud after Mets combine for a no-hitter
Alonso crushes a homer for the Mets
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-
|3
|10
|0
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|PHI
|NYM
|5th
|McNeil singled to center, Escobar scored and Canha scored.
|0
|2
|6th
|Alonso homered to left (382 feet).
|0
|3
Regular Season Series
2022 National League East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|New York
|15
|6
|.714
|0
|W1
|Miami
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|W6
|Philadelphia
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|L1
|Atlanta
|9
|11
|.450
|5.5
|W1
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|9
|L8
MLB News
Ward, Ohtani homer to back 3-hitter, Angels top ChiSox 5-1
— Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels rode a combined three-hitter to their sixth straight win, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Citi Field gets loud after Mets combine for a no-hitter
Edwin Diaz strikes out the side as the Mets combine for the franchise's second-ever no-hitter.
Alonso crushes a homer for the Mets
Pete Alonso gets a hold of one for a solo shot against the Phillies.
New York Mets' Tylor Megill, 4 relievers combine for no-hitter vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined to throw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Phillies on Friday night.
Arroyo HR, solid pitching carry Red Sox past Orioles 3-1
— Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Friday night.
Kim, Cronenworth, Darvish lead Padres over Pirates 7-3
— Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.