  • Phillies
    PHI
  • Mets
    NYM

Phillies
Phillies

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-440000121.242.299.371
0-440000122.194.306.333
0-00000000.154.244.179
0-330001118.266.333.494
0-440000319.303.379.487
J.T. Realmuto C
0-440000324.274.321.370
0-000003020.164.300.388
0-330000110.306.356.469
0-220001012.298.358.383
0-22000027.313.294.875
0-00000106.269.321.365
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
A. Nola6.073309194-623.9094
N. Nelson2.030014040-243.6040

Mets
Mets

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-330101117.271.386.508
1-440100013.238.307.338
2-440200216.284.366.494
1-441110319.259.311.444
0-00000000.318.400.318
1-441100219.268.388.451
1-330100213.195.233.268
1-331100112.333.424.353
0-00000000.182.300.212
2-330220012.344.400.500
0-330000213.179.267.308
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
T. Megill5.000035088-531.9388
D. Smith1.100014036-240.0036
J. Rodriguez1.000020017-85.8717
S. Lugo0.20000005-24.325
E. Diaz1.000003013-111.8013

Win Probability 100%

PHI
NYM
NYM 100%

PHI

0

NYM

3

Top 9

Realmuto struck out swinging.

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • PHI1
    • 6NYM

  • Stolen Bases

    • PHI1
    • 0NYM

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • PHI13
    • 12NYM

  • Total Bases

    • PHI0
    • 14NYM

Game Information

Citi Field
  • Queens, New York
Attendance: 32,416
77%
Capacity: 41,922
3:18
Home Plate Umpire - Ryan Wills, First Base Umpire - Jansen Visconti, Second Base Umpire - Jerry Meals, Third Base Umpire - Vic Carapazza

Game Highlights

Citi Field gets loud after Mets combine for a no-hitter

Citi Field gets loud after Mets combine for a no-hitter
0:33

Alonso crushes a homer for the Mets

Alonso crushes a homer for the Mets
0:25
WINTylor MegillT. Megill(4-0)5.0 IP, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB
LOSSAaron NolaA. Nola(1-3)6.0 IP, 3 ER, 9 K, 0 BB
SAVEEdwin DiazE. Diaz(4)1.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

InningPHINYM
5thMcNeil singled to center, Escobar scored and Canha scored.02
6thAlonso homered to left (382 feet).03
Data is currently unavailable.