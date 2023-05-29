Today's at Bats Full Player Profile 1st : Perez grounded into fielder's choice to second, Pasquantino out at second, Pratto to third.

Perez grounded into fielder's choice to second, Pasquantino out at second, Pratto to third. 3rd : Perez popped out to shortstop.

Perez popped out to shortstop. 5th : Perez singled to center.

Perez singled to center. 7th : Perez flied out to right.