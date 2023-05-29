PITCH COUNT: 3|ON DECK: B. Witt Jr.
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|2-5
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|.262
S. PerezDH
|1-4
|1
|0
|0
|.281
Today's at BatsFull Player Profile
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|0-3
|0
|0
|1
|.227
N. Lopez3B
|3-4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.167
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Stats
Walks Issued
KC
0
2
STL
Stolen Bases
KC
2
0
STL
Strikeouts Thrown
KC
5
10
STL
Total Bases
KC
15
0
STL
Game Information
Busch Stadium
2:15 PM, May 29, 2023
Line: STL -180
Over/Under: 9.5
Capacity: 44,494
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Mark Wegner
- First Base Umpire - Bruce Dreckman
- Second Base Umpire - Stu Scheurwater
- Third Base Umpire - Malachi Moore
Balls
Strikes
Outs
.125
.500
.143
.280
.296
.500
.200
.423
.750
3
2
1
ON BASE:1B: V. Pasquantino2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
3
strike swinging
Cutter88 MPH
2
foul ball
Changeup89 MPH
1
ball
Four-seam FB93 MPH
Scoring Summary
Regular Season Series
2023 American League Central Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Minnesota
|27
|26
|.509
|-
|L1
|Detroit
|25
|27
|.481
|1.5
|L1
|Cleveland
|24
|29
|.453
|3
|W2
|Chicago
|22
|33
|.400
|6
|L2
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|.296
|11.5
|W1
2023 National League Central Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Milwaukee
|28
|25
|.528
|-
|W1
|Pittsburgh
|26
|26
|.500
|1.5
|L2
|Cincinnati
|24
|29
|.453
|4
|W3
|St. Louis
|24
|31
|.436
|5
|L1
|Chicago
|22
|30
|.423
|5.5
|L4
MLB News
Eovaldi wins 6th straight decision, Seager has 4 RBIs, Rangers beat Tigers 5-0
— Nathan Eovaldi won his sixth straight decision, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer with four RBI and the Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Monday.
Corey Seager drills a 3-run homer for the Rangers
Corey Seager gives the Rangers the lead with a three-run home run.