Balls
Strikes
Outs
.125
.500
.143
.280
.296
.500
.200
.423
.750
3
2
1
ON BASE:1B: V. Pasquantino2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
3
strike swinging
Cutter88 MPH
2
foul ball
Changeup89 MPH
1
ball
Four-seam FB93 MPH

Scoring Summary

KC
STL
123456789RHE
00102001-4110
0000000--000

Inning

KCSTL
3rdPasquantino doubled to right, Pratto scored.10
5thMelendez tripled to right, Perez scored.20
5thFermin sacrificed to catcher, Melendez scored, Massey to second.30
8thPasquantino singled to left, Lopez scored.40