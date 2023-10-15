ALCS - Game 1
90-72, 40-41 away
2
FOX
90-72, 39-42 home
0
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Minute Maid Park
8:15 PM, October 15, 2023Coverage: FOX
Line: HOU -155
Over/Under: 8.5
Capacity: 41,000
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Stu Scheurwater
- First Base Umpire - James Hoye
- Second Base Umpire - Doug Eddings
- Third Base Umpire - Marvin Hudson
- Left Field Umpire - Jordan Baker
- Right Field Umpire - Dan Bellino
Astros Defense
No Pitches
--
Scoring Summary
Injury Report
Texas Rangers
No injured players
Houston Astros
No injured players
Data is currently unavailable.
2023 American League West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Houston
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|W4
|Texas
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|L1
|Seattle
|88
|74
|.543
|2
|W1
|Los Angeles
|73
|89
|.451
|17
|W1
|Oakland
|50
|112
|.309
|40
|L1
MLB News
MLB playoffs 2023: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings
We have your one-stop shop for everything you need to keep up with all the action this October.
Sources: Giants' Alyssa Nakken first woman to interview for managerial job
Giants coach Alyssa Nakken has interviewed for the team's open managerial job, becoming the first woman to speak with an organization formally about leading its on-field operations, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Zack Wheeler blossoms into ace for Phillies, gets Game 1 start against Arizona in NLCS
— Zack Wheeler had a pretty nice — yet injury-hampered — career with the Mets. When he signed a free-agent deal with the Phillies ahead of the 2020 season, Wheeler had never been an All-Star, made a postseason start or pitched 200 innings.