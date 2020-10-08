Lineups are out for Thursday's Game 3 between the Braves and Marlins, a contest Miami has to win . Marlins manager Don Mattingly will start rookie Jazz Chisholm at second base today, bumping Jon Berti to right field and Matt Joyce to the bench. Chisholm, 22, made his big-league debut earlier this season, hitting .161 over 21 games. He was 0 for 9 against the Braves, for what it's worth, including a walk in two plate appearances against Atlanta's Game 3 starter, Kyle Wright.