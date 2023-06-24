Angels Defense

No Pitches
--

Scoring Summary

LAA
COL
123456789RHE
021380101-25280
0000000--050

Inning

LAACOL
2ndFletcher singled to left, Escobar scored and Renfroe scored, Moniak to second.20
3rdTrout homered to center (451 feet).30
3rdDrury homered to left center (437 feet).40
3rdThaiss homered to right (399 feet).50
3rdWard singled to left, Escobar scored, Moniak to third.60
3rdOhtani singled to right, Moniak scored, Ward to second.70
3rdDrury singled to center, Ohtani scored and Ward scored, Trout to third.90
3rdRenfroe doubled to right, Thaiss scored, Trout scored and Drury scored.120
3rdEscobar singled to right, Renfroe scored.130
3rdMoniak homered to right center (409 feet), Escobar scored.150
4thDrury singled to left, Ward scored, Trout to second.160
4thThaiss singled to right, Trout scored, Drury to third.170
4thRenfroe doubled to center, Drury scored, Thaiss to third.180
4thMoniak doubled to right, Thaiss scored and Renfroe scored, Escobar to third.200
4thFletcher homered to left (363 feet), Escobar scored and Moniak scored.230
6thWard grounded into fielder's choice to third, Moniak scored, Fletcher out at second.240
8thWard grounded into fielder's choice to third, Moniak scored, Fletcher out at second.250

Injury Report

Los Angeles Angels
Name, PosStatusDATE
Matt Moore
RP		15-day ILJun 20
Gio Urshela
3B		10-day ILJun 21
Logan O'Hoppe
C		60-day ILJun 21
Coleman Crow
SP		day-to-dayJun 23
Anthony Rendon
3B		10-day ILJun 24
Colorado Rockies
Name, PosStatusDATE
Connor Seabold
SP		day-to-dayJun 21
Zac Veen
CF		outJun 22
Brent Suter
RP		15-day ILJun 23
Warming Bernabel
SS		day-to-dayJun 24