|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
E. TovarSS
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
J. AlfaroPH-C
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|.120
N. JonesRF
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.213
B. DoyleCF
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|pitchers
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|2.2
|10
|9
|2
|1
|57-33
|5.79
|0.1
|4
|6
|2
|0
|26-15
|7.08
|3.0
|11
|9
|1
|2
|73-49
|10.61
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|31-18
|10.80
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Stats
Walks Issued
LAA
0
6
COL
Stolen Bases
LAA
0
0
COL
Strikeouts Thrown
LAA
8
3
COL
Total Bases
LAA
48
7
COL
Game Information
Coors Field
9:10 PM, June 24, 2023
Line: LAA -155
Over/Under: 12.5
Capacity: 50,144
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Nate Tomlinson
- First Base Umpire - David Rackley
- Second Base Umpire - Chris Guccione
- Third Base Umpire - Edwin Moscoso
Angels Defense
No Pitches
--
Scoring Summary
Inning
|LAA
|COL
|2nd
|Fletcher singled to left, Escobar scored and Renfroe scored, Moniak to second.
|2
|0
|3rd
|Trout homered to center (451 feet).
|3
|0
|3rd
|Drury homered to left center (437 feet).
|4
|0
|3rd
|Thaiss homered to right (399 feet).
|5
|0
|3rd
|Ward singled to left, Escobar scored, Moniak to third.
|6
|0
|3rd
|Ohtani singled to right, Moniak scored, Ward to second.
|7
|0
|3rd
|Drury singled to center, Ohtani scored and Ward scored, Trout to third.
|9
|0
|3rd
|Renfroe doubled to right, Thaiss scored, Trout scored and Drury scored.
|12
|0
|3rd
|Escobar singled to right, Renfroe scored.
|13
|0
|3rd
|Moniak homered to right center (409 feet), Escobar scored.
|15
|0
|4th
|Drury singled to left, Ward scored, Trout to second.
|16
|0
|4th
|Thaiss singled to right, Trout scored, Drury to third.
|17
|0
|4th
|Renfroe doubled to center, Drury scored, Thaiss to third.
|18
|0
|4th
|Moniak doubled to right, Thaiss scored and Renfroe scored, Escobar to third.
|20
|0
|4th
|Fletcher homered to left (363 feet), Escobar scored and Moniak scored.
|23
|0
|6th
|Ward grounded into fielder's choice to third, Moniak scored, Fletcher out at second.
|24
|0
|8th
|Ward grounded into fielder's choice to third, Moniak scored, Fletcher out at second.
|25
|0
Injury Report
Los Angeles Angels
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|15-day IL
|Jun 20
|10-day IL
|Jun 21
|60-day IL
|Jun 21
|day-to-day
|Jun 23
|10-day IL
|Jun 24
Colorado Rockies
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|day-to-day
|Jun 21
|out
|Jun 22
|15-day IL
|Jun 23
|day-to-day
|Jun 24
COL leads 1-0
2023 American League West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|47
|29
|.618
|-
|L1
|Houston
|41
|36
|.532
|6.5
|L2
|Los Angeles
|41
|36
|.532
|6.5
|L3
|Seattle
|37
|38
|.493
|9.5
|L1
|Oakland
|20
|59
|.253
|28.5
|L1
2023 National League West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Arizona
|46
|32
|.590
|-
|L2
|San Francisco
|44
|33
|.571
|1.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|43
|33
|.566
|2
|W4
|San Diego
|37
|40
|.481
|8.5
|L1
|Colorado
|30
|48
|.385
|16
|W1
