PITCH COUNT: 14|ON DECK: G. Henderson
ALDS - Game 2
TEX leads series 1-0
90-72, 40-41 away
0
FS1
1 out
101-61, 49-32 home
0
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
Today's at BatsFull Player Profile
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
A. HaysLF
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
A. HicksRF
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
J. MateoSS
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
4:07 PM, October 8, 2023Coverage: FS1
Line: BAL -110
Over/Under: 7.5
Capacity: 45,971
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - John Libka
- First Base Umpire - Alfonso Marquez
- Second Base Umpire - Cory Blaser
- Third Base Umpire - Quinn Wolcott
- Left Field Umpire - Nic Lentz
- Right Field Umpire - Lance Barrett
Balls
Strikes
Outs
.048
.205
.115
.260
.345
.328
.244
.340
.350
2
1
ON BASE:1B: R. Mountcastle2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
2
foul ball
Sinker94 MPH
1
strike looking
Curve78 MPH
Injury Report
Texas Rangers
Baltimore Orioles
Data is currently unavailable.
TEX leads 1-0
2023 American League West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Houston
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|W4
|Texas
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|L1
|Seattle
|88
|74
|.543
|2
|W1
|Los Angeles
|73
|89
|.451
|17
|W1
|Oakland
|50
|112
|.309
|40
|L1
2023 American League East Standings
MLB News
Clayton Kershaw calls playoff outing 'embarrassing'
Clayton Kershaw reacts to a rough Game 1 in which he could not get out of the first inning against the Diamondbacks.
Astros lead Twins 1-0 heading into ALDS Game 2
Minnesota Twins (87-75, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season)