Win Probability 76.9%
|SEA
|MIN
SEA 76.9%
SEA
10
MIN
3
3rd & 17 at MIN 28
(4:25) (Shotgun) C.Ham up the middle to MIN 33 for 5 yards (M.Kendricks, C.Marsh).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA116
- 149MIN
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 1MIN
Possession17:068:29SEAMIN
1st Downs
- SEA5
- 8MIN
Game Information
- Minneapolis, MN
- Line: MIN -3.0
- Over/Under: 41
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|0
|10
|10
|Vikings
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|SEA
|MIN
FG
2:07
Dan Bailey Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 84 yards, 4:15
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|SEA
|MIN
FG
11:37
Jason Myers Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 5:29
|3
|3
TD
5:48
DeShawn Shead 88 Yrd Interception Return, (Kick formation) J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
11 plays, 58 yards, 5:46
|10
|3
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|9
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|14
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|46
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|13
|28
2019 NFC North Standings
