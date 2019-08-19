Antonio Brown has departed Raiders training camp again over his helmet issue, leading general manager Mike Mayock to issue the wide receiver an ultimatum: "It's time for him to be all-in or all-out."

Troymaine Pope catches the punt and speeds past the Saints' defense for an 81-yard return touchdown.

Taysom Hill had 191 yards of offense and directed three second-half scoring drives to help the New Orleans Saints rally for a 19-17 exhibition victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard should be ready to play Week 1, and fellow wide receiver Golden Tate is in concussion protocol, coach Pat Shurmur said Sunday.

Taysom Hill finds Austin Carr wide open for a 27-yard score, then later in the fourth quarter rolls out of the pocket and throws to Devine Ozigbo for a 1-yard touchdown.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Whitaker, who had been the only living play-by-play announcer from the first 21 Super Bowls, died Sunday at age 95.

