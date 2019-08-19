Win Probability 76.9%

SEA
MIN
SEA 76.9%

SEA

10

MIN

3

3rd & 17 at MIN 28

(4:25) (Shotgun) C.Ham up the middle to MIN 33 for 5 yards (M.Kendricks, C.Marsh).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SEA116
    • 149MIN

  • Turnovers

    • SEA0
    • 1MIN

  • Possession

    SEAMIN
    17:068:29

  • 1st Downs

    • SEA5
    • 8MIN

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Line: MIN -3.0
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 66,655
Down:4th & 12
Ball on:MIN 33
Drive:3 plays, -2 yds3 plays, -2 yards, 1:23
SEA MIN 50 20 20 SEA MIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 17 at MIN 28
WIN %: 76.9
(4:25) (Shotgun) C.Ham up the middle to MIN 33 for 5 yards (M.Kendricks, C.Marsh).

Mychal KendricksSEA, LB, #56

3TOT
0SACKS
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Seahawks01010
Vikings303
first QuarterSEAMIN
FG
2:07
Dan Bailey Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 84 yards, 4:15
03
second QuarterSEAMIN
FG
11:37
Jason Myers Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 5:29
33
TD
5:48
DeShawn Shead 88 Yrd Interception Return, (Kick formation) J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
11 plays, 58 yards, 5:46
103
