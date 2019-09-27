Win Probability 81.9%
|PHI
|GB
GB 81.9%
PHI
0
GB
7
2nd & 8 at GB 12
(6:07) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 24 for 12 yards (R.McLeod).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI51
- 93GB
Turnovers
- PHI0
- 0GB
Possession3:135:40PHIGB
1st Downs
- PHI2
- 4GB
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|0
|0
|Packers
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|PHI
|GB
TD
10:31
Aaron Jones 3 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
5 plays, 89 yards, 2:18
|0
|7
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|44
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|76
|78
|New York
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|94
|Washington
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|63
|94
2019 NFC North Standings
NFL News
The Nat Coombs Column: How Phoebe Schecter is helping forge a path for women in the NFL
There is an increasing female presence in American football that is beginning to perforate the NFL, with women like Phoebe Schecter leading the way.
Jaguars' Ramsey: My trade request still stands
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he isn't sure if last Thursday's game was his last with the Jaguars but his trade request still stands.
Lynn: Gordon will be 'No. 1 guy' when he's ready
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says Melvin Gordon, who ended his 64-day holdout on Thursday, will resume his role as the team's starter once he is up to speed.
Vikings-Bears Preview
The Chicago Bears took a big step toward the NFC North championship when they beat Minnesota at Soldier Field last season.
Cruz: Pats will continue to dominate vs. Bills
Victory Cruz sees the Patriots continuing their domination with a win over the Bills.
Ninkovich: Mariota could be benched if Titans lose to Falcons
Rob Ninkovich feels this is a must win game for Marcus Mariota and the Titans because if they lose, Mariota could be replaced.