Rob Ninkovich feels this is a must win game for Marcus Mariota and the Titans because if they lose, Mariota could be replaced.

Victory Cruz sees the Patriots continuing their domination with a win over the Bills.

The Chicago Bears took a big step toward the NFC North championship when they beat Minnesota at Soldier Field last season.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says Melvin Gordon, who ended his 64-day holdout on Thursday, will resume his role as the team's starter once he is up to speed.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he isn't sure if last Thursday's game was his last with the Jaguars but his trade request still stands.

There is an increasing female presence in American football that is beginning to perforate the NFL, with women like Phoebe Schecter leading the way.

