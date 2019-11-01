Win Probability 72.1%
|SF
|ARI
SF 72.1%
SF
7
ARI
7
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF74
- 62ARI
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0ARI
Possession6:368:24SFARI
1st Downs
- SF3
- 5ARI
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|7
|7
|Cardinals
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|SF
|ARI
TD
12:11
Kenyan Drake 4 Yard Rush, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
6 plays, 71 yards, 2:49
|0
|7
TD
0:04
George Kittle Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 30 Yrds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
8 plays, 59 yards, 4:26
|7
|7
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|207
|77
|Seattle
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|208
|196
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|214
|174
|Arizona
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|170
|223
