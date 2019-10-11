Win Probability 99.9%

NYG
NE
NE 99.9%

NYG

14

NE

35

3rd & 10 at NYG 37

(2:59) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to G.Tate.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYG213
    • 399NE

  • Turnovers

    • NYG4
    • 2NE

  • Possession

    NYGNE
    36:4920:12

  • 1st Downs

    • NYG10
    • 26NE

Game Information

Gillette Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Foxboro, MA 02035
  • 53°
  • Line: NE -17.0
  • Over/Under: 43
Capacity: 65,878
Down:4th & 10
Ball on:NYG 37
Drive:5 plays, 12 yds5 plays, 12 yards, 0:50
NYG NE 50 20 20 NYG NE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 10 at NYG 37
WIN %: 99.9
(2:59) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to G.Tate.

Daniel JonesNYG, QB, #8

15/30C/ATT
161YDS
1TD
3INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL1234T
Giants0140014
Patriots71401435
first QuarterNYGNE
TD
1:41
Blocked Kick Recovered by Chase Winovich (NE) Mike Nugent Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 1 yard, 1:50
07
second QuarterNYGNE
TD
7:11
Brandon Bolden 1 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
5 plays, 20 yards, 2:15
014
TD
6:05
Golden Tate Pass From Daniel Jones for 64 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:06
714
TD
4:38
Markus Golden 42 Yrd Fumble Recovery Aldrick Rosas Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 17 yards, 1:27
1414
TD
0:36
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
11 plays, 75 yards, 4:02
1421
fourth QuarterNYGNE
TD
8:32
Kyle Van Noy 22 Yrd Fumble Recovery Mike Nugent Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, -7 yards, 0:55
1421
TD
3:49
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush Mike Nugent Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 63 yards, 3:09
1435
Data is currently unavailable.