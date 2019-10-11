Win Probability 99.9%
|NYG
|NE
NE 99.9%
NYG
14
NE
35
3rd & 10 at NYG 37
(2:59) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to G.Tate.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG213
- 399NE
Turnovers
- NYG4
- 2NE
Possession36:4920:12NYGNE
1st Downs
- NYG10
- 26NE
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Patriots
|7
|14
|0
|14
|35
|first Quarter
|NYG
|NE
TD
1:41
Blocked Kick Recovered by Chase Winovich (NE) Mike Nugent Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 1 yard, 1:50
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|NYG
|NE
TD
7:11
Brandon Bolden 1 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
5 plays, 20 yards, 2:15
|0
|14
TD
6:05
Golden Tate Pass From Daniel Jones for 64 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:06
|7
|14
TD
4:38
Markus Golden 42 Yrd Fumble Recovery Aldrick Rosas Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 17 yards, 1:27
|14
|14
TD
0:36
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
11 plays, 75 yards, 4:02
|14
|21
|fourth Quarter
|NYG
|NE
TD
8:32
Kyle Van Noy 22 Yrd Fumble Recovery Mike Nugent Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, -7 yards, 0:55
|14
|21
TD
3:49
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush Mike Nugent Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 63 yards, 3:09
|14
|35
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|141
|111
|Dallas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|131
|90
|New York
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|97
|125
|Washington
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|73
|151
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|155
|34
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|90
|70
|New York
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|39
|101
|Miami
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|26
|163
