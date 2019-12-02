Win Probability 62.3%
|NE
|HOU
NE 62.3%
NE
3
HOU
0
4th & Goal at HOU 5
(7:07) K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE54
- 0HOU
Turnovers
- NE0
- 0HOU
Possession0:557:01NEHOU
1st Downs
- NE5
- 0HOU
Field Goal
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|3
|3
|Texans
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|NE
|HOU
FG
7:07
Kai Forbath Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 69 yards, 7:01
|3
|0
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|300
|117
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|257
|188
|New York
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|204
|280
|Miami
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|200
|377
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|265
|249
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|276
|234
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|261
|257
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|220
|292
NFL News
British fan breaks world record for attending NFL stadiums
British fan Jacob Barnor broke the world record of attending matches at every NFL Stadium in the quickest time.
Jackson: Ravens will build confidence after close win vs. Niners
Tom Jackson praises the Ravens' ability to pull out a win despite Lamar Jackson's struggles through the air in bad elements. For more NFL Primetime, sign up here for ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/
Clark: Chiefs are good, but Ravens and Patriots are better
Ryan Clark and Tim Hasselbeck agree that the Chiefs aren't as good as they were last year.
McManus’ 53-yard field goal lifts Denver past Chargers 23-20
Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a long interference call, capped a furious final 14 seconds and gave the Broncos a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
QB Drew Lock lifts Broncos past Chargers in debut
Drew Lock and the Broncos' offense were the beneficiaries of two early Chargers turnovers for an early 17-3 lead, and they held on for a 23-20 victory.
Chargers find unique way to lose yet another heartbreaker with late PI
The Chargers seemingly find new ways to lose games every week, as a late pass interference flag set the Broncos up with the game-winning kick.