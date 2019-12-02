Win Probability 62.3%

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE54
    • 0HOU

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 0HOU

  • Possession

    NEHOU
    0:557:01

  • 1st Downs

    • NE5
    • 0HOU

Game Information

NRG Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Houston, TX 77054
  • 59°
  • Line: NE -3.0
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 71,995

Field Goal

(7:07) K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.

Kai ForbathNE, PK, #2

1/1FG
23LONG
0XP
