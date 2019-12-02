The Chargers seemingly find new ways to lose games every week, as a late pass interference flag set the Broncos up with the game-winning kick.

Drew Lock and the Broncos' offense were the beneficiaries of two early Chargers turnovers for an early 17-3 lead, and they held on for a 23-20 victory.

Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a long interference call, capped a furious final 14 seconds and gave the Broncos a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ryan Clark and Tim Hasselbeck agree that the Chiefs aren't as good as they were last year.

Tom Jackson praises the Ravens' ability to pull out a win despite Lamar Jackson's struggles through the air in bad elements. For more NFL Primetime, sign up here for ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/

British fan Jacob Barnor broke the world record of attending matches at every NFL Stadium in the quickest time.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?