Win Probability 79.4%
|KC
|TEN
KC 79.4%
KC
7
TEN
0
1st & Goal at TEN 3
(9:23) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC83
- 0TEN
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0TEN
Possession0:005:41KCTEN
1st Downs
- KC6
- 0TEN
Touchdown
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|7
|Titans
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|KC
|TEN
TD
9:19
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 3 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
11 plays, 69 yards, 5:41
|7
|0
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|252
|204
|Oakland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|208
|240
|Los Angeles
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|207
|194
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|149
|170
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|182
|177
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
|Tennessee
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|168
|165
NFL News
An NFL team in London isn't a wacky idea, but is London calling for one?
International expansion of the NFL doesn't automatically equate to London expansion, but it's likely we'll be seeing more, not less, of America's Game.
NFL Week 10 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis
Matthew Stafford is out for the Lions, Patrick Mahomes is in for the Chiefs. Check out highlights, injuries and analysis for every game here.
Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy a surprise healthy scratch
Running back LeSean McCoy, who has fallen out of favor in Kansas City, was healthy but inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Kezirian: 49ers' dominance will continue
Doug Kezirian says despite Russell Wilson seemingly having had the 49ers' number throughout his career, take San Francisco laying 6.5 because it should dominate Seattle's defense.
Kezirian: Vikings vs. Cowboys should be a low-scoring affair
Doug Kezirian foresees Vikings vs. Cowboys coming down to two strong rushing attacks against two good defenses, and asserts that the total is way too many points.
Kezirian: Bet on the Packers bouncing back
Doug Kezirian likes the over (48) in Panthers vs. Packers, as he expects a strong outing out of Kyle Allen and a bounce-back performance from Aaron Rodgers.