Doug Kezirian likes the over (48) in Panthers vs. Packers, as he expects a strong outing out of Kyle Allen and a bounce-back performance from Aaron Rodgers.

Doug Kezirian foresees Vikings vs. Cowboys coming down to two strong rushing attacks against two good defenses, and asserts that the total is way too many points.

Doug Kezirian says despite Russell Wilson seemingly having had the 49ers' number throughout his career, take San Francisco laying 6.5 because it should dominate Seattle's defense.

Running back LeSean McCoy, who has fallen out of favor in Kansas City, was healthy but inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Matthew Stafford is out for the Lions, Patrick Mahomes is in for the Chiefs. Check out highlights, injuries and analysis for every game here.

International expansion of the NFL doesn't automatically equate to London expansion, but it's likely we'll be seeing more, not less, of America's Game.

