Win Probability 62.2%
|GB
|DET
GB 62.2%
GB
0
DET
0
2nd & 5 at GB 49
(9:52) (Shotgun) D.Blough pass short left to K.Golladay to GB 36 for 13 yards (K.King).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB2
- 63DET
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0DET
Possession4:051:03GBDET
1st Downs
- GB0
- 4DET
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|0
|0
|Lions
|0
|0
2019 NFC North Standings
