Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepts Jared Goff with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to secure the Steelers' win.

The Steelers defense records one fumble recovery touchdown and three interceptions to power their 17-12 win over the Rams.

The Fitzpatrick trade continues to pay off for the Steelers, who held off the Rams to climb above .500.

Preston Smith and Green Bay's defense stopped Christian McCaffrey at the goal line as time expired and the Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on a snowy Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers says the Packers have to clean up offensive execution as the game shouldn't have come down to Green Bay's goal-line stand vs. Carolina.

Kyle Rudolph catches the ball in the back of the end zone with one hand as the Vikings take the early lead over the Cowboys.

