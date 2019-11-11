Win Probability 83.8%

MIN
DAL
MIN 83.8%

MIN

14

DAL

0

END QUARTER 1

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN124
    • 67DAL

  • Turnovers

    • MIN0
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    MINDAL
    6:038:57

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN10
    • 3DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 66°
  • Line: DAL -3.5
  • Over/Under: 49
Capacity: 100,000
Down:2nd & 6
Ball on:DAL 29
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
MIN DAL 50 20 20 MIN DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 83.8
END QUARTER 1
first QuarterMINDAL
TD
9:25
Kyle Rudolph Pass From Kirk Cousins for 1 Yard, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Cutting, Holder-B.Colquitt.
5 plays, 53 yards, 2:38
70
TD
0:36
Kyle Rudolph Pass From Kirk Cousins for 1 Yard Dan Bailey Made Ex. Pt
13 plays, 90 yards, 6:19
140
