Win Probability 68.3%
|CAR
|TB
CAR 68.3%
CAR
17
TB
7
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CAR118
- 142TB
Turnovers
- CAR1
- 2TB
Possession15:2012:40CARTB
1st Downs
- CAR8
- 9TB
Game Information
- London
- Line: CAR -2.0
- Over/Under: 48
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|10
|7
|17
|Buccaneers
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|CAR
|TB
FG
13:21
Joey Slye Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -2 yards, 1:30
|3
|0
TD
1:05
Christian McCaffrey 1 Yard Rush, J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
12 plays, 99 yards, 7:32
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|CAR
|TB
TD
12:46
Ronald Jones II 5 Yard Rush Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 37 yards, 1:19
|10
|7
TD
7:38
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Kyle Allen for 25 Yrds Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 36 yards, 1:39
|17
|7
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|116
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|129
|107
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|147
|148
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|102
|152
