AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.

If the third-year safety makes another Pro Bowl, he will likely demand a contract that would put him among the league's highest-paid at the position.

New England's recent first-round picks, eligible to return from injured reserve later this season, would fortify depleted positions.

The Cardinals have gotten calls from at least three teams interested in trying to trade for star cornerback Patrick Peterson, a league source told ESPN.

The Redskins have no plans to begin their head-coaching search until after this season ends, a source close to the situation told ESPN.

Mike Tomlin coaching the Redskins is a "far-fetched" scenario, according to a source, while Browns GM John Dorsey told ESPN that he's not interested in trading Odell Beckham Jr.

