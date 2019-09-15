Win Probability 95.2%

NO
LAR
LAR 95.2%

NO

6

LAR

20

2nd & 14 at LAR 24

(11:16) (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to Z.Line (C.Littleton).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NO207
    • 288LAR

  • Turnovers

    • NO1
    • 1LAR

  • Possession

    NOLAR
    22:5225:52

  • 1st Downs

    • NO13
    • 17LAR

Game Information

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Coverage: FOX
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Line: LAR -1.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 76,750
Down:3rd & 14
Ball on:LAR 24
Drive:7 plays, 51 yds7 plays, 51 yards, 4:44
NO LAR 50 20 20 NO LAR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 14 at LAR 24
WIN %: 95.2
Zach LineNO, FB, #42

0REC
0YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Saints03306
Rams3314020
first QuarterNOLAR
FG
8:46
Greg Zuerlein Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 56 yards, 3:43
03
second QuarterNOLAR
FG
11:06
Wil Lutz Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 25 yards, 3:15
33
FG
0:07
Greg Zuerlein Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 44 yards, 2:36
36
third QuarterNOLAR
FG
9:49
Wil Lutz Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 37 yards, 4:16
66
TD
5:39
Todd Gurley II 4 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:10
613
TD
1:00
Brandin Cooks Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
5 plays, 26 yards, 2:37
620
