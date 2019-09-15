Win Probability 95.2%
|NO
|LAR
LAR 95.2%
NO
6
LAR
20
2nd & 14 at LAR 24
(11:16) (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to Z.Line (C.Littleton).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO207
- 288LAR
Turnovers
- NO1
- 1LAR
Possession22:5225:52NOLAR
1st Downs
- NO13
- 17LAR
Game Information
- Los Angeles, CA
- Line: LAR -1.5
- Over/Under: 53
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Rams
|3
|3
|14
|0
|20
|first Quarter
|NO
|LAR
FG
8:46
Greg Zuerlein Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 56 yards, 3:43
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|NO
|LAR
FG
11:06
Wil Lutz Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 25 yards, 3:15
|3
|3
FG
0:07
Greg Zuerlein Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 44 yards, 2:36
|3
|6
|third Quarter
|NO
|LAR
FG
9:49
Wil Lutz Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 37 yards, 4:16
|6
|6
TD
5:39
Todd Gurley II 4 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:10
|6
|13
TD
1:00
Brandin Cooks Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
5 plays, 26 yards, 2:37
|6
|20
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|28
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|45
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|28
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|50
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|34
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|46
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|Arizona
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|44
|50
