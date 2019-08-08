Win Probability 69.1%
|LAC
|ARI
LAC 69.1%
LAC
7
ARI
0
3rd & 2 at LAC 31
(6:46) (Shotgun) D.Newsome left tackle to LAC 32 for 1 yard (D.Gardeck, R.Ford).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC183
- 83ARI
Turnovers
- LAC1
- 0ARI
Possession10:5812:16LACARI
1st Downs
- LAC11
- 6ARI
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|0
|7
|7
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|second Quarter
|LAC
|ARI
TD
13:33
Justin Jackson 4 Yard Rush, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-T.Long.
9 plays, 87 yards, 4:55
|7
|0
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|14
|10
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
