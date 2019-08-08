Win Probability 55.2%
|NYJ
|NYG
NYG 55.2%
NYJ
6
NYG
7
4th & 6 at NYJ 20
(1:37) L.Edwards punts 63 yards to NYG 17, Center-T.Hennessy. T.Jones MUFFS catch, and recovers at NYG 13. T.Jones to NYG 19 for 6 yards (D.Middleton). Officially a 67 yard punt.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYJ83
- 83NYG
Turnovers
- NYJ0
- 0NYG
Possession6:137:24NYJNYG
1st Downs
- NYJ3
- 5NYG
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jets
|6
|6
|Giants
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|NYJ
|NYG
TD
11:53
Jamison Crowder Pass From Sam Darnold for 3 Yrds, C.Catanzaro extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-T.Hennessy, Holder-L.Edwards.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:07
|6
|0
TD
3:36
Bennie Fowler Pass From Daniel Jones for 12 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
8 plays, 79 yards, 4:23
|6
|7
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NFL News
Donald: My main goal is to get back to the Super Bowl
Aaron Donald tells Sal Paolantonio that the Rams are trying to push last years' loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl out of their minds in order to truly improve this season.
Garrett gives Quinn his support
Jason Garrett says the Cowboys trust and support Robert Quinn, and the team can't wait for his return.
Raiders guard Jackson carted off with leg injury
Raiders coach Jon Gruden was "concerned" after offensive lineman Gabe Jackson was injured during Thursday's practice with the Rams and had to be carted off.
Raiders still have no new information on Brown
Paul Gutierrez and Lindsey Thiry provide the latest news on the joint practice between the Raiders and Rams, including Antonio Brown's status and Cooper Kupp's progress coming off an injury.
Cowboys DE Quinn suspended 2 games for PEDs
The NFL has suspended Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn for the first two games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Sentencing for Kendricks now set for Sept. 25
Seattle's Mychal Kendricks, who has pleaded guilty to insider trading, has a sentencing date of Sept. 25. The date has already been pushed back three times.