Win Probability 55.2%

NYJ
NYG
NYG 55.2%

NYJ

6

NYG

7

4th & 6 at NYJ 20

(1:37) L.Edwards punts 63 yards to NYG 17, Center-T.Hennessy. T.Jones MUFFS catch, and recovers at NYG 13. T.Jones to NYG 19 for 6 yards (D.Middleton). Officially a 67 yard punt.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYJ83
    • 83NYG

  • Turnovers

    • NYJ0
    • 0NYG

  • Possession

    NYJNYG
    6:137:24

  • 1st Downs

    • NYJ3
    • 5NYG

Game Information

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • East Rutherford, NJ 07073
  • 84°
  • Line: NYJ -2.5
  • Over/Under: 39
Capacity: 82,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NYG 19
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
NYJ NYG 50 20 20 NYJ NYG 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 6 at NYJ 20
WIN %: 55.2
TJ JonesNYG, WR, #13

2NO.
3.0AVG
6LONG
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Jets66
Giants77
first QuarterNYJNYG
TD
11:53
Jamison Crowder Pass From Sam Darnold for 3 Yrds, C.Catanzaro extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-T.Hennessy, Holder-L.Edwards.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:07
60
TD
3:36
Bennie Fowler Pass From Daniel Jones for 12 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
8 plays, 79 yards, 4:23
67
