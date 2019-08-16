Win Probability 73.7%

CHI
NYG
NYG 73.7%

CHI

3

NYG

10

1st & 10 at CHI 10

(3:37) (Shotgun) C.Daniel pass short right to R.Ridley to CHI 16 for 6 yards (B.Goodson, J.Love).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CHI34
    • 181NYG

  • Turnovers

    • CHI0
    • 2NYG

  • Possession

    CHINYG
    15:1111:12

  • 1st Downs

    • CHI3
    • 9NYG

Game Information

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • East Rutherford, NJ 07073
  • 78°
  • Line: NYG -3.5
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 82,500
Down:2nd & 4
Ball on:CHI 16
Drive:1 play, 6 yds1 play, 6 yards, 0:06
CHI NYG 50 20 20 CHI NYG 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CHI 10
WIN %: 73.7
(3:37) (Shotgun) C.Daniel pass short right to R.Ridley to CHI 16 for 6 yards (B.Goodson, J.Love).

Riley RidleyCHI, WR, #88

2REC
9YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Bears303
Giants7310
first QuarterCHINYG
TD
8:44
Bennie Fowler Pass From Eli Manning for 8 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-R.Dixon.
10 plays, 79 yards, 6:16
07
FG
2:28
Eddy Pineiro Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 55 yards, 6:22
37
second QuarterCHINYG
FG
3:45
Aldrick Rosas Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 34 yards, 3:31
310
Data is currently unavailable.