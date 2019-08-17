Win Probability 54.5%
|CLE
|IND
CLE 54.5%
CLE
0
IND
0
4th & 13 at IND 18
(6:10) (Punt formation) R.Sanchez punts 46 yards to CLV 36, Center-L.Rhodes. D.Johnson to CLV 36 for no gain (C.Milton).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE21
- 26IND
Turnovers
- CLE0
- 0IND
Possession3:505:09CLEIND
1st Downs
- CLE1
- 1IND
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|0
|0
|Colts
|0
|0
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|13
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|28
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|10
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|51
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|10
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|53
NFL News
Kingsbury: Kyler's clap snap issues will be solved
The Arizona Cardinals are still working with the NFL on how to fix the issues with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray's clap snap that led to two false starts Thursday, but coach Kliff Kingsbury feels like "we're in a good place with it."
M. Shanahan 'was close' to returning to Broncos
Former coach Mike Shanahan says he "was close" to returning to the Broncos' sideline after the 2017 season.
Sources: Chargers' James to miss 3-4 months
Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James is expected to be sidelined three to four months, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Steelers to wear decal for WR coach Drake
The Steelers will wear a decal to honor wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who died at the age of 62 on Sunday.
McCown unretires, agrees to deal with Eagles
Josh McCown, who announced his retirement this summer to spend more time with his family, is returning to play his 17th NFL season with the Eagles.
Cain: Luck is an overrated QB
Will Cain explains why, in his opinion, Andrew Luck is an overrated quarterback citing his injuries and postseason performance.