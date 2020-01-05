Win Probability 70.8%
|MIN
|NO
NO 70.8%
MIN
0
NO
3
1st & 10 at MIN 35
(8:41) D.Cook left end to MIN 34 for -1 yards (D.Davis; S.Tuttle).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN21
- 21NO
Turnovers
- MIN1
- 0NO
Possession4:182:01MINNO
1st Downs
- MIN2
- 3NO
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|0
|0
|Saints
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|MIN
|NO
FG
9:56
Wil Lutz Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 26 yards, 4:18
|0
|3
2019 NFC North Standings
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|458
|341
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|381
|399
|Tampa Bay
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|458
|449
|Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|340
|470
NFL News
The Nat Coombs Column: Breaking down the weekend's wild-card action
Nat Coombs looks ahead to the weekend's wild-card round action in the NFL.
Bill Belichick says now not the time to discuss Tom Brady's future with Patriots
Patriots coach Bill Belichick acknowledged Sunday morning that Tom Brady is "an iconic figure in this organization," but said now isn't the time to address Brady's future with the franchise.
NFL overhaul tiers: Which teams will look most different in 2020?
From franchises that will tear it all down to those that just need a few tweaks, here are the offseason priorities for every non-playoff team.
Saints-Vikings inactives: Who's in, who's out in wild-card game
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings announced their list of inactives for Sunday’s wild-card playoff matchup in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Brady and Boomer through the years
Revisit the best of Tom Brady sitting down with Boomer over the years, reflecting on his journey with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Seahawks vs. Eagles (PK)
The injury-ravaged Eagles face Russell Wilson, who has rewarded bettors over the past two seasons when the point spreads have been between -3 and +3.