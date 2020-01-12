Win Probability 72.5%

SEA
GB
GB 72.5%

SEA

3

GB

7

4th & 6 at GB 26

(:33) J.Myers 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SEA52
    • 93GB

  • Turnovers

    • SEA0
    • 0GB

  • Possession

    SEAGB
    8:136:19

  • 1st Downs

    • SEA2
    • 4GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Green Bay, WI 54307
  • 23°
  • Line: GB -4.5
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 81,441

Field Goal

SEA GB 50 20 20 SEA GB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 6 at GB 26
WIN %: 72.5
(:33) J.Myers 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.

Jason MyersSEA, PK, #5

1/1FG
45LONG
0XP
Scoring Summary

FOX1234T
Seahawks33
Packers77
first QuarterSEAGB
TD
10:37
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 20 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:23
07
FG
0:33
Jason Myers Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 32 yards, 1:38
37
