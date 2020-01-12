The Texans must decide if they have the right pieces around franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson following the meltdown in Kansas City.

The Chiefs scored eight times -- seven touchdowns and one field goal -- in their victory over the Texans.

Tyrann Mathieu says the Chiefs faced their fair share of adversities this season, so they knew how to bounce back after a scary first quarter.

Andy Reid says the Chiefs had to stay composed after not playing like themselves in the first quarter.

A look at the starting quarterback positions up for grabs, and why Tom Brady and Drew Brees should get new deals.

Bryan Bulaga (illness) ranked 11th in pass block win rate among tackles this season. Jared Veldheer started in his stead today. (ESPN stat, NGS data)

