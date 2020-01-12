Win Probability 72.5%
|SEA
|GB
GB 72.5%
SEA
3
GB
7
4th & 6 at GB 26
(:33) J.Myers 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA52
- 93GB
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 0GB
Possession8:136:19SEAGB
1st Downs
- SEA2
- 4GB
Field Goal
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|Packers
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|SEA
|GB
TD
10:37
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 20 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:23
|0
|7
FG
0:33
Jason Myers Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 32 yards, 1:38
|3
|7
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|479
|310
|Seattle
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|405
|398
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|394
|364
|Arizona
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|361
|442
2019 NFC North Standings
