Win Probability 54.7%
|TEN
|KC
KC 54.7%
TEN
10
KC
0
4th & 2 at TEN 28
(2:58) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to TEN 24 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro; K.Correa).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN106
- 50KC
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0KC
Possession4:247:38TENKC
1st Downs
- TEN7
- 3KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|10
|10
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TEN
|KC
FG
11:33
Greg Joseph Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 58 yards, 3:31
|3
|0
TD
5:56
Derrick Henry 4 Yard Rush Greg Joseph Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 58 yards, 4:07
|10
|0
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|378
|385
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|402
|331
|Indianapolis
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|361
|373
|Jacksonville
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|300
|397
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|451
|308
|Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|282
|316
|Oakland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|313
|419
|Los Angeles
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|337
|345
NFL News
The Nat Coombs Column: Ryan Tannehill is leading a true American comeback story
From has-been backup to AFC Championship starter, Titan's quarterback Ryan Tannehill is one step from the Super Bowl.
Celebrity fans Paul Rudd, Lil Wayne ready for NFL Championship Sunday
All the big-time fans are coming out today to support the Chiefs, Packers, Niners and Titans.
Shanahan has nothing to fear ahead of NFC Championship
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan sits down with Chris Berman ahead of the NFC Championship game to talk about his on-field fashion, his relationship with his father and preparing for a game of this caliber.
Chiefs-Titans inactives: Who's in, who's out in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs will be without the services of Patrick Mahomes' backup, quarterback Matt Moore, who was among the inactives for Sunday's AFC title game.
Star Chiefs DT Chris Jones active for AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones active for the AFC Championship Game against the Titans on Sunday after he missed their divisional round win over the Texans with a calf injury.
Rodgers' journey from California kid to NFL star hasn't always been easy
Aaron Rodgers grew up a 49ers fan and has had to prove doubters wrong every step of his football career. To get back to the Super Bowl, he'll have to go through his childhood team.