TEN
KC
TEN

10

KC

0

4th & 2 at TEN 28

(2:58) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to TEN 24 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro; K.Correa).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN106
    • 50KC

  • Turnovers

    • TEN0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    TENKC
    4:247:38

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN7
    • 3KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 19°
  • Line: KC -7.0
  • Over/Under: 51
Capacity: 76,416
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:TEN 24
Drive:7 plays, 50 yds7 plays, 50 yards, 2:54
Last Play: 4th & 2 at TEN 28
Patrick MahomesKC, QB, #15

4/7C/ATT
47YDS
0TD
0INT
CBS1234T
Titans1010
Chiefs00
first QuarterTENKC
FG
11:33
Greg Joseph Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 58 yards, 3:31
30
TD
5:56
Derrick Henry 4 Yard Rush Greg Joseph Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 58 yards, 4:07
100
Data is currently unavailable.