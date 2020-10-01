Win Probability 68.9%
|DEN
|NYJ
DEN 68.9%
DEN
17
NYJ
13
S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN187
- 207NYJ
Turnovers
- DEN1
- 0NYJ
Possession16:0813:37DENNYJ
1st Downs
- DEN11
- 11NYJ
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|3
|14
|17
|Jets
|7
|6
|13
|first Quarter
|DEN
|NYJ
TD
11:25
Sam Darnold 46 Yard Rush, S.Ficken extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Hennessy, Holder-B.Mann.
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:35
|0
|7
FG
4:48
Brandon McManus Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 70 yards, 6:40
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|DEN
|NYJ
TD
13:09
Jerry Jeudy Pass From Brett Rypien for 48 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-S.Martin.
3 plays, 70 yards, 1:44
|10
|7
FG
6:24
Sam Ficken Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 55 yards, 4:44
|10
|10
TD
1:39
Melvin Gordon III 1 Yard Rush Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:44
|17
|10
FG
0:15
Sam Ficken Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 55 yards, 1:22
|17
|13
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|60
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|90
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|57
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|45
|70
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|77
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|66
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|65
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|94
NFL News
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy makes first NFL TD memorable with 48-yard grab
Denver's rookie wide receiver made it look easy on a throw from Brett Rypien, ripping the ball away from a Jets defender in the second quarter.
Sam Darnold rumbles for 46-yard TD as Jets strike first against Broncos
New York's signal-caller avoided an unblocked blitzer on his way to the longest touchdown run by a Jets quarterback.
George Kittle confident he'll return for San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
Niners tight end George Kittle did his best Thursday to wipe away any doubts about whether he'll be back Sunday from a sprained left knee.
Chargers-Buccaneers Preview
Bruce Arians doesn't blame Tom Brady for looking for Mike Evans when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close to the goal line.
New England Patriots' Cam Newton says Patrick Mahomes is 'changing the game'
The Patriots' Cam Newton, ahead of his first career meeting against Patrick Mahomes, said the Chiefs star is "shining light on the new wave of quarterbacks."
Saints-Lions Preview
The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions are in unfamiliar territory.