Win Probability 68.9%

DEN
NYJ
DEN 68.9%

DEN

17

NYJ

13

S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DEN187
    • 207NYJ

  • Turnovers

    • DEN1
    • 0NYJ

  • Possession

    DENNYJ
    16:0813:37

  • 1st Downs

    • DEN11
    • 11NYJ

Game Information

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • East Rutherford, NJ 07073
  • 65°
  • Line: NYJ -1.0
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 82,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:DEN 25
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
DEN NYJ 50 20 20 DEN NYJ 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 68.9
S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Sam FickenNYJ, PK, #9

3NO.
2TB
67TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NFL1234T
Broncos31417
Jets7613
first QuarterDENNYJ
TD
11:25
Sam Darnold 46 Yard Rush, S.Ficken extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Hennessy, Holder-B.Mann.
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:35
07
FG
4:48
Brandon McManus Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 70 yards, 6:40
37
second QuarterDENNYJ
TD
13:09
Jerry Jeudy Pass From Brett Rypien for 48 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-S.Martin.
3 plays, 70 yards, 1:44
107
FG
6:24
Sam Ficken Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 55 yards, 4:44
1010
TD
1:39
Melvin Gordon III 1 Yard Rush Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:44
1710
FG
0:15
Sam Ficken Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 55 yards, 1:22
1713
Data is currently unavailable.