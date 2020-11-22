Win Probability 74.2%
|TEN
|BAL
BAL 74.2%
TEN
7
BAL
6
2nd & 6 at TEN 7
(5:27) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to TEN 2 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN65
- 127BAL
Turnovers
- TEN1
- 0BAL
Possession14:559:38TENBAL
1st Downs
- TEN6
- 8BAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|7
|0
|7
|Ravens
|3
|3
|6
|first Quarter
|TEN
|BAL
TD
8:37
Jonnu Smith Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 1 Yard, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Daniel.
9 plays, 79 yards, 5:16
|7
|0
FG
1:53
Justin Tucker Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 63 yards, 6:47
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|TEN
|BAL
FG
11:07
Justin Tucker Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 13 yards, 3:03
|7
|6
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|242
|177
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|249
|235
|Houston
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|200
|252
|Jacksonville
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|199
|271
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|9
|0
|0
|1.000
|271
|171
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|244
|165
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|244
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|1
|.278
|204
|250
