Win Probability 67%
|DAL
|BAL
BAL 67%
DAL
10
BAL
7
4th & 9 at DAL 18
(8:57) J.Tucker 36 yard field goal is No Good, Wide Left, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL77
- 162BAL
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 1BAL
Possession12:168:51DALBAL
1st Downs
- DAL5
- 6BAL
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|7
|10
|Ravens
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|DAL
|BAL
FG
4:24
Greg Zuerlein Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 21 yards, 2:42
|3
|0
TD
0:25
Lamar Jackson 37 Yard Rush, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:56
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|DAL
|BAL
TD
14:19
Michael Gallup Pass From Andy Dalton for 13 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-H.Niswander.
3 plays, 28 yards, 1:06
|10
|7
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New York
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|231
|265
|Washington
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|264
|260
|Philadelphia
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|253
|307
|Dallas
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|251
|359
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|334
|211
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|306
|321
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|282
|214
|Cincinnati
|2
|9
|1
|.208
|237
|308
Lamar Jackson sneaks up the middle and runs for a 37-yard touchdown
Having just returned the COVID-19 list, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson found daylight for a 37-yard touchdown.
Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant says he's tested positive just before kickoff
Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 before his much-anticipated reunion with the Cowboys on Tuesday night.
Arizona Cardinals activate Larry Fitzgerald, may face Giants
The Cardinals activated Larry Fitzgerald from the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting him on track to face the Giants.
Mike Tomlin says Pittsburgh Steelers didn't 'deserve to win' against Washington
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his previously undefeated team didn't "deserve to win" against Washington on Monday night, noting on multiple occasions that Pittsburgh failed to gain a yard in key situations.
Tennessee Titans place Adam Humphries back on on NFL injured reserve list
According to a team source, Adam Humphries' placement on the injured reserve list by the Titans is connected to a concussion he sustained earlier this season.
Source: Denver Broncos CB A.J. Bouye looking at multigame suspension for PEDs
Broncos CB A.J. Bouye is facing suspension for PED use, with sources telling ESPN that his situation is similar to that of the currently suspended Will Fuller V and Bradley Roby of the Texans.