Win Probability 70.3%
|WSH
|PIT
PIT 70.3%
WSH
0
PIT
0
3rd & 9 at PIT 41
(6:13) (Shotgun) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to PIT 41 for no gain (M.Hilton) [C.Heyward].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH40
- 9PIT
Turnovers
- WSH0
- 0PIT
Possession3:415:06WSHPIT
1st Downs
- WSH3
- 0PIT
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington
|0
|0
|Steelers
|0
|0
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New York
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|231
|265
|Washington
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|241
|243
|Philadelphia
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|253
|307
|Dallas
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|251
|359
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|0
|0
|1.000
|317
|188
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|306
|321
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|282
|214
|Cincinnati
|2
|9
|1
|.208
|237
|308
NFL News
LeRaven Clark out for season with torn Achilles, leaving Indianapolis Colts thin at LT position
Backup Colts left tackle LeRaven Clark is out for the season after an MRI confirmed a torn Achilles.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew says he has 'begged' to play
Gardner Minshew, who is recovering from a thumb injury, say he has "begged" Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to get back on the field, but remains sidelined.
Man arrested for break-in at Massachusetts mansion owned by Tom Brady, police say
Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and was found lying on a couch while no one else was in the home.
Baltimore Ravens activate QB Lamar Jackson from COVID-19 list
Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and is on track to start the Ravens game against the Cowboys on Tuesday.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin could be done for NFL season with calf injury
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin might be done for the season because of a calf injury.
Philadelphia Eagles release Jamon Brown for rules violation
The Eagles released OL Jamon Brown from their practice squad due to what sources say is a violation of team rules.