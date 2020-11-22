Win Probability 78.5%
|GB
|IND
GB 78.5%
GB
28
IND
17
2nd & Goal at GB 6
(2:07) (Shotgun) Penalty on IND-Q.Nelson, Offensive Holding, offsetting, enforced at GB 6 - No Play. Penalty on GB-Z.Smith, Defensive Offside, offsetting.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB212
- 307IND
Turnovers
- GB2
- 2IND
Possession25:1317:48GBIND
1st Downs
- GB15
- 17IND
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|7
|21
|0
|28
|Colts
|7
|7
|9
|23
|first Quarter
|GB
|IND
TD
8:21
Robert Tonyan Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 25 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
7 plays, 51 yards, 4:06
|7
|0
TD
5:45
Michael Pittman Jr. Pass From Philip Rivers for 45 Yrds, R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:36
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|GB
|IND
TD
9:55
Aaron Jones 2 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 60 yards, 4:14
|14
|7
TD
7:48
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
4 plays, 29 yards, 1:53
|21
|7
TD
1:52
Trey Burton Pass From Philip Rivers for 17 Yrds, R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:56
|21
|14
TD
0:16
Jamaal Williams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 4 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 75 yards, 1:36
|28
|14
|third Quarter
|GB
|IND
FG
7:43
Rodrigo Blankenship Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 56 yards, 7:17
|28
|17
Listen Live
2020 NFC North Standings
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|279
|259
|Indianapolis
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|242
|177
|Houston
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|227
|272
|Jacksonville
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|202
|298
