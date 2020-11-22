Win Probability 78.5%

GB
IND
GB 78.5%

GB

28

IND

17

2nd & Goal at GB 6

(2:07) (Shotgun) Penalty on IND-Q.Nelson, Offensive Holding, offsetting, enforced at GB 6 - No Play. Penalty on GB-Z.Smith, Defensive Offside, offsetting.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB212
    • 307IND

  • Turnovers

    • GB2
    • 2IND

  • Possession

    GBIND
    25:1317:48

  • 1st Downs

    • GB15
    • 17IND

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Indianapolis, IN 46225
  • 39°
  • Line: IND -1.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 63,000
Down:2nd & Goal
Ball on:GB 6
Drive:9 plays, 49 yds9 plays, 49 yards, 3:49
GB IND 50 20 20 GB IND 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & Goal at GB 6
WIN %: 78.5
(2:07) (Shotgun) Penalty on IND-Q.Nelson, Offensive Holding, offsetting, enforced at GB 6 - No Play. Penalty on GB-Z.Smith, Defensive Offside, offsetting.

Cassius Marsh Sr.IND, DE, #54

Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Packers721028
Colts77923
first QuarterGBIND
TD
8:21
Robert Tonyan Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 25 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
7 plays, 51 yards, 4:06
70
TD
5:45
Michael Pittman Jr. Pass From Philip Rivers for 45 Yrds, R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:36
77
second QuarterGBIND
TD
9:55
Aaron Jones 2 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 60 yards, 4:14
147
TD
7:48
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 5 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
4 plays, 29 yards, 1:53
217
TD
1:52
Trey Burton Pass From Philip Rivers for 17 Yrds, R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:56
2114
TD
0:16
Jamaal Williams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 4 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 75 yards, 1:36
2814
third QuarterGBIND
FG
7:43
Rodrigo Blankenship Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 56 yards, 7:17
2817
Data is currently unavailable.