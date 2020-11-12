Win Probability 58.2%

(7:05) D.Henry right end to TEN 39 for 8 yards (G.Stewart).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • IND195
    • 123TEN

  • Turnovers

    • IND0
    • 0TEN

  • Possession

    INDTEN
    10:0612:49

  • 1st Downs

    • IND11
    • 8TEN

Game Information

Nissan Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Nashville, TN 37213
  • 49°
  • Line: IND -1.0
  • Over/Under: 49
Capacity: 69,143
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:TEN 39
Drive:2 plays, 14 yds2 plays, 14 yards, 0:44
Derrick HenryTEN, RB, #22

7CAR
37YDS
0TD
FOX/NFL1234T
Colts3710
Titans7310
first QuarterINDTEN
TD
11:50
D'Onta Foreman Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 5 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Daniel.
6 plays, 67 yards, 3:10
07
FG
0:40
Rodrigo Blankenship Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 69 yards, 4:30
37
second QuarterINDTEN
FG
11:17
Stephen Gostkowski Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 43 yards, 4:24
310
TD
7:49
Nyheim Hines Pass From Philip Rivers for 13 Yrds, R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
8 plays, 80 yards, 3:23
1010
