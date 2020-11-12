Win Probability 58.2%
|IND
|TEN
TEN 58.2%
IND
10
TEN
10
2nd & 4 at TEN 31
(7:05) D.Henry right end to TEN 39 for 8 yards (G.Stewart).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND195
- 123TEN
Turnovers
- IND0
- 0TEN
Possession10:0612:49INDTEN
1st Downs
- IND11
- 8TEN
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|3
|7
|10
|Titans
|7
|3
|10
|first Quarter
|IND
|TEN
TD
11:50
D'Onta Foreman Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 5 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Daniel.
6 plays, 67 yards, 3:10
|0
|7
FG
0:40
Rodrigo Blankenship Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 69 yards, 4:30
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|IND
|TEN
FG
11:17
Stephen Gostkowski Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 43 yards, 4:24
|3
|10
TD
7:49
Nyheim Hines Pass From Philip Rivers for 13 Yrds, R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
8 plays, 80 yards, 3:23
|10
|10
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|232
|201
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|208
|160
|Houston
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|193
|242
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|179
|247
