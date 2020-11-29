Win Probability 75.5%
|NO
|DEN
NO 75.5%
NO
0
DEN
0
3rd & 12 at DEN 36
(7:56) (Shotgun) K.Hinton pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy (M.Lattimore).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO5
- 20DEN
Turnovers
- NO0
- 0DEN
Possession4:023:02NODEN
1st Downs
- NO1
- 1DEN
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|0
|Broncos
|0
|0
Listen Live
Latest from NO @ DEN
NFL
There's no perfect answer for how FPI should handle the Broncos' QB situation. Two options: A: Designate one of the potential emergency QBs the starter, and they will be treated like a rookie QB who has never played before. Effectively replacement level. (Saints 8.2-point favorites). B: Trick the model into thinking Nathan Peterman is the starter because he's considered below replacement, as any emergency QB could will be. (Saints 10.5-point favorites). B felt semi-arbitrary, we chose A.
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|295
|222
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|320
|253
|Carolina
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|253
|272
|Atlanta
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|252
|275
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|321
|214
|Las Vegas
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|286
|276
|Denver
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|206
|267
|Los Angeles
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|277
|300
