There's no perfect answer for how FPI should handle the Broncos' QB situation. Two options: A: Designate one of the potential emergency QBs the starter, and they will be treated like a rookie QB who has never played before. Effectively replacement level. (Saints 8.2-point favorites). B: Trick the model into thinking Nathan Peterman is the starter because he's considered below replacement, as any emergency QB could will be. (Saints 10.5-point favorites). B felt semi-arbitrary, we chose A.