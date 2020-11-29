Win Probability 75.5%

NO
DEN
NO 75.5%

NO

0

DEN

0

3rd & 12 at DEN 36

(7:56) (Shotgun) K.Hinton pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy (M.Lattimore).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NO5
    • 20DEN

  • Turnovers

    • NO0
    • 0DEN

  • Possession

    NODEN
    4:023:02

  • 1st Downs

    • NO1
    • 1DEN

Game Information

Empower Field at Mile High
Coverage: FOX
  • Denver, CO 80204
  • 41°
  • Line: NO -17.0
  • Over/Under: 37
Capacity: 76,125
Down:4th & 12
Ball on:DEN 36
Drive:3 plays, -2 yds3 plays, -2 yards, 1:10
NO DEN 50 20 20 NO DEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 12 at DEN 36
WIN %: 75.5
(7:56) (Shotgun) K.Hinton pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy (M.Lattimore).

Jerry JeudyDEN, WR, #10

0REC
0YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.