Win Probability 74.4%
|NE
|KC
KC 74.4%
NE
3
KC
6
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE134
- 175KC
Turnovers
- NE1
- 1KC
Possession14:5915:01NEKC
1st Downs
- NE9
- 9KC
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|0
|3
|3
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|6
|first Quarter
|NE
|KC
FG
10:11
Harrison Butker Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 70 yards, 4:52
|0
|3
FG
0:17
Harrison Butker Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:25
|0
|6
|second Quarter
|NE
|KC
FG
9:36
Nick Folk Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 60 yards, 5:20
|3
|6
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|66
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|93
|96
|New York
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|60
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
NFL News
San Francisco 49ers' Ziggy Ansah, K'Waun Williams latest to head to IR
Ziggy Ansah, who needs season-ending surgery for a torn biceps, and K'Waun Williams are the latest Niners to head to IR, as it remains uncertain when the team will start to get some of its key players back.
Chicago Bears sign veteran RB Lamar Miller to practice squad
The Chicago Bears on Monday signed veteran running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad.
The Texans fired Bill O'Brien now? Barnwell on the strange timing, O'Brien's rocky tenure and Houston's future
The Houston coach was a poor general manager, but the timing of his firing makes little sense. Here's why.
Kansas City Chiefs sack leader Chris Jones inactive against New England Patriots
Chris Jones, who leads the Chiefs with 3.5 sacks, is inactive for Monday night's game against the Patriots with a groin injury.
10 Las Vegas Raiders players fined for violating coronavirus protocols at Darren Waller's charity event, source says
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine of his teammates were fined $15,000 each for breaking COVID-19 protocols at a public charity event hosted by Waller's foundation last week, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.
Texans' outlook bleak: No wins, no impact rookies, no top picks in 2021
The Texans have gone off the rails at 0-4, and even with Bill O'Brien gone, it's hard to see a bright future for the franchise.