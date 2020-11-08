Win Probability 92.2%
|CAR
|KC
KC 92.2%
CAR
17
KC
26
1st & 10 at CAR 28
(14:29) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN [B.Burns].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CAR243
- 368KC
Turnovers
- CAR0
- 1KC
Possession18:5026:47CARKC
1st Downs
- CAR18
- 20KC
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|7
|10
|0
|0
|17
|Chiefs
|3
|10
|7
|6
|26
|first Quarter
|CAR
|KC
TD
6:07
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Teddy Bridgewater for 9 Yrds, J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Charlton.
15 plays, 75 yards, 8:53
|7
|0
FG
1:42
Harrison Butker Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 54 yards, 4:29
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|CAR
|KC
TD
12:44
Curtis Samuel Pass From Teddy Bridgewater for 14 Yrds Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 74 yards, 3:59
|14
|3
FG
11:06
Harrison Butker Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 38 yards, 1:38
|14
|6
TD
3:45
Demarcus Robinson Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 1 Yard, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 65 yards, 3:44
|14
|13
FG
0:49
Joey Slye Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 50 yards, 2:59
|17
|13
|third Quarter
|CAR
|KC
TD
4:42
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 4 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
5 plays, 59 yards, 2:17
|17
|20
|fourth Quarter
|CAR
|KC
TD
14:29
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 28 Yrds
6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56
|17
|26
Latest from CAR @ KC
NFL
NFL Next Gen Stats gave Curtis Samuel a 6% chance to score a touchdown at the time of his short "reception" that went for a 14-yard score. This was the view at the time of the catch.
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|247
|165
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|206
|197
|Carolina
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|179
|193
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|209
|224
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|253
|152
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|187
|203
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|147
|183
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|179
|185
NFL News
Ameer Abdullah takes screen pass and flies into the end zone for Vikes
Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah flies into the end zone behind a convoy of blockers off a screen pass shortly before the half.
Houston Texans RB David Johnson ruled out with concussion
The Houston Texans have ruled out running back David Johnson for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion.
Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen carted off with ankle injury
Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a left ankle injury and was carted off the field in the first quarter of the team's game against the Giants.
Chuck Clark extends Ravens' takeaway streak, takes it all the way
Clark returned a Jonathan Taylor fumble 65 yards for a TD, hurdling Philip Rivers to give the Ravens a spark at Indianapolis.
Matt Ryan connects with Olamide Zaccheaus on long TD to extend Falcons' lead
Ryan hit Zaccheaus on a 51-yard strike to continue the Falcons' fast start against the Broncos.
Christian McCaffrey scores on first drive back with Panthers
In his return from injury, McCaffrey caught a 9-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap a nearly 9-minute Carolina drive to open the game against the Chiefs.