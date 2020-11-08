Win Probability 92.2%

CAR
KC
KC 92.2%

CAR

17

KC

26

1st & 10 at CAR 28

(14:29) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN [B.Burns].

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CAR243
    • 368KC

  • Turnovers

    • CAR0
    • 1KC

  • Possession

    CARKC
    18:5026:47

  • 1st Downs

    • CAR18
    • 20KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 74°
  • Line: KC -10.0
  • Over/Under: 52
Capacity: 76,416

Touchdown

CAR KC 50 20 20 CAR KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CAR 28
WIN %: 92.2
(14:29) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN [B.Burns].

Tyreek HillKC, WR, #10

8REC
111YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Panthers7100017
Chiefs3107626
first QuarterCARKC
TD
6:07
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Teddy Bridgewater for 9 Yrds, J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Charlton.
15 plays, 75 yards, 8:53
70
FG
1:42
Harrison Butker Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 54 yards, 4:29
73
second QuarterCARKC
TD
12:44
Curtis Samuel Pass From Teddy Bridgewater for 14 Yrds Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 74 yards, 3:59
143
FG
11:06
Harrison Butker Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 38 yards, 1:38
146
TD
3:45
Demarcus Robinson Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 1 Yard, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 65 yards, 3:44
1413
FG
0:49
Joey Slye Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 50 yards, 2:59
1713
third QuarterCARKC
TD
4:42
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 4 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
5 plays, 59 yards, 2:17
1720
fourth QuarterCARKC
TD
14:29
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 28 Yrds
6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56
1726
