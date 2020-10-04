Win Probability 61.4%
|BUF
|LV
BUF 61.4%
BUF
17
LV
16
2nd & 13 at LV 48
(1:46) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to LV 41 for 7 yards (C.Littleton). LV-N.Lawson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF225
- 261LV
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 0LV
Possession23:5019:24BUFLV
1st Downs
- BUF14
- 17LV
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|7
|10
|0
|17
|Raiders
|3
|10
|3
|16
|first Quarter
|BUF
|LV
TD
10:37
Gabriel Davis Pass From Josh Allen for 26 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:23
|7
|0
FG
5:07
Daniel Carlson Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 48 yards, 5:35
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|BUF
|LV
TD
14:48
Cole Beasley Pass From Josh Allen for 11 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
|14
|3
FG
9:43
Daniel Carlson Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 54 yards, 5:10
|14
|6
FG
4:13
Tyler Bass Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 5:25
|17
|6
TD
0:13
Jason Witten Pass From Derek Carr for 3 Yrds Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 4:00
|17
|13
|third Quarter
|BUF
|LV
FG
8:41
Daniel Carlson Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 68 yards, 6:24
|17
|16
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|77
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|66
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|93
|96
|New York
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|60
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|90
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
NFL News
Cooper Kupp's catch-and-run gives Rams much-needed cushion
Cooper Kupp snapped the Rams out of their offensive doldrums with an impressive grab and even better run.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Would swap historic numbers for wins
Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,424 yards, the most over a three-game span in NFL history. But the Cowboys QB would trade it all for more wins.
New Orleans Saints overcome disruption, rally past Lions
The Saints overcame the distraction of problematic coronavirus testing and a deficit to the Lions to get a big win.
NFL Week 4 takeaways, stat leaders: Browns offense catches fire, Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay comeback
Cleveland scored 49 points on a three-TD day from Odell Beckham Jr., while the Tom Brady's trio of second-half TDs got Tampa Bay a win. Here's what to know from Week 4.
Ankle injury sidelines Buffalo Bills CB Levi Wallace vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Josh Norman replaced Wallace in the secondary.
Carson pounds in a pair of TDs
Chris Carson punches in two touchdowns from one yard out in the Seahawks' win against the Dolphins.