Win Probability 61.4%

BUF
LV
BUF 61.4%

BUF

17

LV

16

2nd & 13 at LV 48

(1:46) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to LV 41 for 7 yards (C.Littleton). LV-N.Lawson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BUF225
    • 261LV

  • Turnovers

    • BUF0
    • 0LV

  • Possession

    BUFLV
    23:5019:24

  • 1st Downs

    • BUF14
    • 17LV

Game Information

Allegiant Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Las Vegas, NV 89118
  • 97°
  • Line: BUF -3.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 65,000
Down:3rd & 7
Ball on:LV 41
Drive:2 plays, 4 yds2 plays, 4 yards, 0:37
BUF LV 50 20 20 BUF LV 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 13 at LV 48
WIN %: 61.4
(1:46) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to LV 41 for 7 yards (C.Littleton). LV-N.Lawson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Dawson KnoxBUF, TE, #88

1REC
7YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Bills710017
Raiders310316
first QuarterBUFLV
TD
10:37
Gabriel Davis Pass From Josh Allen for 26 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:23
70
FG
5:07
Daniel Carlson Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 48 yards, 5:35
73
second QuarterBUFLV
TD
14:48
Cole Beasley Pass From Josh Allen for 11 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
143
FG
9:43
Daniel Carlson Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 54 yards, 5:10
146
FG
4:13
Tyler Bass Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 5:25
176
TD
0:13
Jason Witten Pass From Derek Carr for 3 Yrds Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 4:00
1713
third QuarterBUFLV
FG
8:41
Daniel Carlson Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 68 yards, 6:24
1716
Data is currently unavailable.