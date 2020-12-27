Win Probability 67.8%
|MIA
|LV
LV 67.8%
MIA
0
LV
7
3rd & 1 at LV 18
(2:11) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Ahmed up the middle to LV 19 for -1 yards (M.Collins).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIA63
- 45LV
Turnovers
- MIA0
- 0LV
Possession4:148:35MIALV
1st Downs
- MIA4
- 4LV
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|Raiders
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|MIA
|LV
TD
8:25
Derek Carr 1 Yard Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
7 plays, 43 yards, 2:56
|0
|7
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|407
|340
|Miami
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|352
|257
|New England
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|289
|301
|New York
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|206
|413
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|13
|1
|0
|.929
|435
|310
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|377
|421
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|276
|395
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|327
|389
