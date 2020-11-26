Win Probability 52.7%
|WSH
|DAL
DAL 52.7%
WSH
0
DAL
0
3rd & 5 at WSH 15
(8:38) (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper. DAL-Z.Martin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH-4
- 57DAL
Turnovers
- WSH0
- 0DAL
Possession4:301:52WSHDAL
1st Downs
- WSH0
- 3DAL
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington
|0
|0
|Cowboys
|0
|0
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|220
|254
|New York
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|195
|236
|Dallas
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|235
|318
|Washington
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|200
|227
